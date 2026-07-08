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Headlines

Israeli fire kills five people, including a child, in Gaza, medics say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Israeli Airstrikes Kill Five, Including a Child, in Gaza’s Mawasi Area

Details of the Recent Airstrikes in Gaza

Casualties and Immediate Impact

July 8 (Reuters) - Israeli airstrikes killed at least five Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, health officials there said.

Attack on Displaced Persons in Mawasi

Medics said an Israeli missile hit a tent for displaced people in the Mawasi area in Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave, killing at least four people including a 10-year-old child, while another attack killed one person near a school in Gaza City. Twelve people were wounded in the two incidents. 

Israeli Military Response

The Israeli military didn't immediately comment on either incident.

Background and Ongoing Conflict

Ceasefire and Continued Strikes

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes in Gaza since a U.S.-mediated ceasefire with Hamas was reached last October, saying it is targeting militants who threaten its forces or who took part in the October 2023 attack on Israel.

Accusations of Ceasefire Violations

Hamas has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire. Nickolay Mladenov, U.S. President Donald Trump's appointed Board of Peace envoy to Gaza, has said both sides have violated the agreement.

Casualty Figures Since Ceasefire

Since the ceasefire took effect nine months ago, more than 1,070 Palestinians, many of them civilians, and four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza, according to figures released by the two sides. Hamas does not disclose the number of its fighters killed.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Displaced Palestinians sheltering in tents in Mawasi—designated a “safe zone”—remain vulnerable to continued Israeli strikes, despite humanitarian concerns (un.org).
  • Since the U.S.-mediated ceasefire in October, Gaza has seen persistent violence: more than 520 Palestinians killed in four months alone, underscoring the fragility of the truce (lemonde.fr).
  • Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov warns that ongoing violations by both sides and stalled disarmament are stalling reconstruction and risking a permanent division of Gaza (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the latest Israeli airstrikes in Gaza?
At least five Palestinians, including a 10-year-old child, were killed according to local medics.
Where did the airstrikes take place in Gaza?
One missile struck a tent for displaced people in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, and another attack was near a school in Gaza City.
Has there been a response from the Israeli military?
The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incidents at the time of reporting.
What is the broader context of these airstrikes?
Israel continues airstrikes in Gaza since the U.S.-mediated ceasefire with Hamas, claiming to target militants threatening its forces or involved in the October 2023 attack.
How many casualties have been reported since the ceasefire?
Over 1,070 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire began nine months ago.

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