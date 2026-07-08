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Cheers and boos for Le Pen's French campaign launch after guilty verdict - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cheers and boos for Le Pen's French campaign launch after guilty verdict

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Cheers and boos for Le Pen's French campaign launch after guilty verdict

Marine Le Pen's Presidential Campaign Amid Legal Troubles

(Fixes typo in paragraph 13)

By Antony Paone and Ingrid Melander

Mixed Reactions at Campaign Launch

LA FLECHE, France, July 8 (Reuters) - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was greeted by cheers and boos on Wednesday as she launched her presidential campaign in western France, a day after an appeals court enabled her to run despite confirming her conviction for embezzling EU funds.

As she shook hands in the street market of the small town of La Fleche in the Loire Valley, some jeered "Give the money back!" and "Go to jail!" while others chanted "Marine, President!" - a sign of the tensions that may lie ahead.

The Paris appeals court on Tuesday shortened Le Pen's ban on running for office, even as it upheld her March 2025 conviction for misusing European Parliament funds to pay party staff.

Le Pen, who at 57 has already run for president three times but now finds her anti-immigrant National Rally (RN) leading opinion polls, seized her opportunity for another attempt at becoming modern France's first far-right president.

Legal Challenges and Campaign Strategy

Electronic Ankle Tag Averted, For Now

ELECTRONIC ANKLE TAG AVERTED, FOR NOW

The appeals court ordered her to wear an electronic ankle tag for a year that would have required her to return home from the campaign trail every night. But Le Pen announced a final appeal to France's highest court, which had the effect of putting that order on hold.       

The RN had already started to prepare for her protégé, 30-year-old Jordan Bardella, to be its candidate. Le Pen now says if she makes it to the Elysee Palace, he will be her prime minister.  

On Wednesday, Bardella accompanied her to La Fleche, a long-time left-wing town that elected a 25-year-old RN mayor, Romain Lemoigne, in March. Supporters clamoured for selfies, which she readily gave. "Marine, you're the best!" said one.

Comparisons to International Politics

Le Pen appears to be betting that French voters will overlook her legal woes as U.S. voters did for Donald Trump, and instead focus on her pledge to boost France's sovereignty.

Hours earlier, her team had launched a campaign website with a picture of her on stage opening her arms out wide, with the slogan: "For France, Revival."    

Key Policy Messages

In La Fleche, Le Pen told reporters this meant "the revival of education, the revival of the justice system, the revival of security for our fellow citizens, the revival of control over our borders, and the revival of our sovereignty".

Electoral Prospects and Public Opinion

Le Pen Likely to Reach Presidential Election Runoff

LE PEN LIKELY TO REACH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUNOFF

Adélaïde Zulfikarpasic, from BVA pollsters, said she expected Le Pen to make it to the second round runoff of the presidential election on May 2 despite her guilty verdict, thanks to a loyal voter base.

"There is a degree of ambivalence among French voters: when asked which qualities they most want in a president, they point to honesty and probity. In practice, however, they tend to be less demanding."

Challenges in Expanding Electoral Base

But Zulfikapasic said the key question for Le Pen was whether she could expand her electoral base, and that the guilty verdict might make this more challenging.

Future Legal Proceedings

Officials at France's highest court, the Cour de Cassation, have previously said that they would aim to deliver their ruling in early 2027, before the election. If they confirm Tuesday's judgment, Le Pen may have to wear an electronic tag for the last weeks or months of her campaign.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Dominique Vidalon, Inti Landauro in Paris, Antony Paone and Nicolas Coupe in La Fleche; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • An appeals court upheld Le Pen’s 2025 conviction, imposed a one‑year electronic ankle tag and shortened her ineligibility to 45 months (30 suspended), allowing a potential 2027 run (investing.com).
  • She launched her campaign in La Flèche, facing both support (“Marine, President!”) and opposition (“Give the money back!”), signaling electoral polarization (lemonde.fr).
  • Her appeal to the Cour de Cassation suspends the ankle‑tag obligation until its expected decision in early 2027, enabling her to campaign unhindered for now (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Marine Le Pen launch her campaign after a guilty verdict?
An appeals court upheld her conviction for misusing EU funds but shortened her political ban, allowing her to run for president in 2027.
What was Marine Le Pen convicted of?
She was convicted of embezzling European Parliament funds to pay party staff.
Will Le Pen need to wear an electronic ankle tag?
The appeals court ordered it, but her final appeal delayed the implementation until France's highest court rules.
Who is Marine Le Pen’s protégé and possible prime minister?
Jordan Bardella, 30 years old, is Le Pen's protégé and would be her prime minister if elected.
Is Marine Le Pen expected to reach the presidential runoff?
Pollsters expect Le Pen to reach the second round of the French presidential election despite her conviction.

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