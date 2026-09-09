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Italian lobby group calls for 80% EU tariff on Chinese cars and parts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italian lobby group calls for 80% EU tariff on Chinese cars and parts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Italy Urges EU to Impose 80% Tariff on Chinese Cars and Auto Parts

Italian Auto Industry Calls for Stronger EU Tariffs Against Chinese Imports

By Giulio Piovaccari

MILAN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The head of Italian auto suppliers lobby Anfia has urged the European Union to impose 80% tariffs on Chinese-made vehicles and parts above a certain threshold to safeguard Europe's car industry.

Anfia's Proposal for Tariff Structure

Anfia President Roberto Vavassori told Reuters that Chinese imports to the European Union should be tariff-free up to 8% of annual European vehicle registrations, but with an 80% tariff on imports above that limit.

Scope of Tariffs: Vehicles and Components

It should cover both vehicles and components, he said, as parts account for roughly 80% of a vehicle's value.

"We have maximum respect for what the Chinese industry has achieved," Vavassori told Reuters. "But that respect has now turned into fear."

"Europe cannot lose an industry which is essential for its strategic autonomy."

Industry Context and Recent Developments

His comments come days after Volkswagen approved a major restructuring in the face of slumping demand and increasing competition from China.

Figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) showed that the share of Chinese-branded cars sold in the EU rose to top 9% in the first half of this year.

Worries Over Supply Chain

Vavassori said Italian automotive suppliers exported €4.9 billion ($5.7 billion) worth of products to Germany in 2025. Volkswagen accounted for up to 20% of that total, he added. 

Impact on Italian Exports

The Anfia chief predicted exports could fall around 10% this year after dropping 4.6% in the first half, as European production contracts. But he warned Volkswagen's overhaul could mark the beginning of a wider industry shakeout.

Vavassori said Italian part exports could drop 40% to 50% by 2028 without protection from Chinese imports.

"That would be indeed the end of the story."

Current EU Measures and Criticism

The EU imposes additional duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles on top of its standard 10% car import tariff, with the combined tariff burden ranging from roughly 18% to 45% depending on the manufacturer. The measures, introduced in 2024, are due to remain in force for five years.

Concerns Over the Industrial Accelerator Act

Vavassori criticised the EU's proposed Industrial Accelerator Act, designed to support industrial investment, decarbonisation and local manufacturing, saying it could encourage imports from countries like Morocco or Turkey linked to the EU through free-trade agreements instead of strengthening European production.

"As it is written now, it accelerates nothing except the announced death of the automotive industry," he said.

Chinese Manufacturers’ Commitment to Europe

Vavassori called into question Chinese carmakers' long-term commitment to building supply chains in Europe. 

Local Sourcing and Production Strategies

Automakers such as BYD and Chery are moving production to Europe, but have little interest in local sourcing, he said.

Their factories in Europe "are screwdriver factories," Vavassori said, predicting Chinese manufacturers will keep importing most components from China or low-cost countries close to Europe.   

($1 = 0.8612 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio PiovaccariEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Anfia proposes no tariffs on Chinese imports up to 8% of EU vehicle registrations, but an 80% duty above that to shield European auto suppliers.
  • Chinese-branded car share in the EU market rose to over 9% in H1 2026 and hit 9.3% for the full half‑year, signaling growing competitive pressure. (everyschematic.com)
  • Current EU measures include countervailing duties (CVDs) on Chinese EVs ranging from approximately 17% to 35%, aimed at offsetting subsidies and valid until 2029, but Anfia argues these are insufficient. (cyprus.representation.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Anfia calling for higher EU tariffs on Chinese cars and parts?
Anfia wants to safeguard the European auto industry from increased Chinese imports by imposing tariffs above an 8% import threshold.
What tariff level does Anfia propose for Chinese car imports?
Anfia proposes an 80% tariff on Chinese-made vehicles and components exceeding 8% of annual EU vehicle registrations.
How could increased Chinese car imports affect Italian auto suppliers?
Italian auto part exports could drop 40%–50% by 2028 without more protective measures against Chinese imports.
What are the current EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles?
The EU imposes tariffs ranging from 18% to 45% on Chinese electric cars, including the standard 10% car import tariff.
What criticism did Anfia have regarding the EU Industrial Accelerator Act?
Anfia argued that the Act may boost imports from non-EU countries rather than strengthening Europe's own car production.

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