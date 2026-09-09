GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ride-hailing firm Lyft names Michael Brous as CFO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Ride-hailing firm Lyft names Michael Brous as CFO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Lyft Selects Michael Brous as CFO Following Erin Brewer’s Retirement

Leadership Transition at Lyft

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Lyft said on Wednesday Michael Brous would become its chief financial officer, taking over from Erin Brewer, who was retiring after overseeing the ride-hailing company's finance operations since 2023.

Michael Brous: Background and Experience

Brous, who will assume the role on September 28, has held several senior management positions during his nearly eight years at Lyft and currently heads the company's urban solutions and safety and customer care divisions. Lyft shares were down more than 2% in premarket trading.

Career Highlights

• Brous joined Lyft in 2018 through its acquisition of bike-share operator Motivate, where he was the VP of finance.

Leadership Roles at Lyft

• As head of urban solutions, Brous oversaw more than 195,000 bikes across 55 systems worldwide, including New York's Citi Bike and London's Santander Cycles.

Erin Brewer’s Retirement and Transition

Transition Period

• Brewer will remain as an adviser through December 15 to support the transition.

Financial Outlook and Compensation

Company Financials

• Lyft reaffirmed its third-quarter forecast for gross bookings and adjusted core profit provided on August 6.

Brous’s Compensation Package

• Brous will receive an annual base salary of $650,000, subject to review and will be eligible for a target annual cash bonus of 50% of his base salary, subject to board approval.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Michael Brous, currently head of Lyft Urban Solutions and Safety & Customer Care, becomes CFO effective September 28, 2026, succeeding Erin Brewer (marketscreener.com).
  • Erin Brewer will transition to an advisory role until December 15, facilitating a smooth handover (marketscreener.com).
  • Brous joined Lyft via the Motivate acquisition in 2018 and brings broad experience in finance, operations, and urban mobility. His appointment underscores Lyft’s focus on disciplined growth and autonomous vehicle scaling (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new CFO of Lyft?
Michael Brous has been named as Lyft’s new chief financial officer, effective September 28.
Who did Michael Brous replace as Lyft’s CFO?
Michael Brous replaces Erin Brewer, who is retiring after overseeing Lyft's finance operations since 2023.
What roles did Michael Brous previously hold at Lyft?
Brous headed Lyft’s urban solutions and safety and customer care divisions, and joined through the Motivate acquisition.
Will Erin Brewer continue working at Lyft?
Erin Brewer will remain as an adviser through December 15 to support Michael Brous’s transition.
Has Lyft changed its financial outlook following the CFO transition?
Lyft reaffirmed its third-quarter forecast for gross bookings and adjusted core profit after the CFO change.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Brent oil tops $100 as Middle East conflict intensifies, stoking supply fears

Brent oil tops $100 as Middle East conflict intensifies, stoking supply fears

Image for IAEA board draws a line under past Syrian nuclear activities

IAEA board draws a line under past Syrian nuclear activities

Image for Airbnb set to face more curbs as EU proposes rules to tackle housing crunch

Airbnb set to face more curbs as EU proposes rules to tackle housing crunch

Image for Brent crude oil rises above $100 a barrel as Middle East conflict intensifies

Brent crude oil rises above $100 a barrel as Middle East conflict intensifies

Image for Iran and US hit tankers in biggest wave of attacks on shipping since war began

Iran and US hit tankers in biggest wave of attacks on shipping since war began

Image for Saab wins $303 million order from Sweden for work on future combat aircraft

Saab wins $303 million order from Sweden for work on future combat aircraft

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Australia's Economic Resilience Draws Global Investor Attention
Australia's Economic Resilience Draws Global Investor Attention
Image for Apple expected to unveil first folding phone, with new CEO Ternus in command
Apple expected to unveil first folding phone, with new CEO Ternus in command
Image for Champagne makers to draw on reserves after heatwaves shrink harvest
Champagne makers to draw on reserves after heatwaves shrink harvest
Image for Britain must 'stand against injustice' over West Bank settlements, PM Burnham says
Britain must 'stand against injustice' over West Bank settlements, PM Burnham says
Image for UK summons air traffic boss after major outage as flights resume
UK summons air traffic boss after major outage as flights resume
Image for Cross-border receivables need one operating standard
Cross-border receivables need one operating standard
Image for Amazon will raise $5.8 billion in first sterling bond sale, lead managers say
Amazon will raise $5.8 billion in first sterling bond sale, lead managers say
Image for How Manuj Mittal Is Rethinking Career Readiness for Finance and Accounting Graduates
How Manuj Mittal Is Rethinking Career Readiness for Finance and Accounting Graduates
Image for Russian drones kill two at Ukraine-Moldova border crossing, officials say
Russian drones kill two at Ukraine-Moldova border crossing, officials say
Image for Oil tops $100, stocks slide as Middle East tensions escalate
Oil tops $100, stocks slide as Middle East tensions escalate
Image for Israel tells Britain to close East Jerusalem consulate within 30 days, officials say
Israel tells Britain to close East Jerusalem consulate within 30 days, officials say
Image for Japanese yen rallies; dollar rattled by oil topping $100
Japanese yen rallies; dollar rattled by oil topping $100
View All Finance Posts