Lyft Selects Michael Brous as CFO Following Erin Brewer’s Retirement

Leadership Transition at Lyft

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Lyft said on Wednesday Michael Brous would become its chief financial officer, taking over from Erin Brewer, who was retiring after overseeing the ride-hailing company's finance operations since 2023.

Michael Brous: Background and Experience

Brous, who will assume the role on September 28, has held several senior management positions during his nearly eight years at Lyft and currently heads the company's urban solutions and safety and customer care divisions. Lyft shares were down more than 2% in premarket trading.

Career Highlights

• Brous joined Lyft in 2018 through its acquisition of bike-share operator Motivate, where he was the VP of finance.

Leadership Roles at Lyft

• As head of urban solutions, Brous oversaw more than 195,000 bikes across 55 systems worldwide, including New York's Citi Bike and London's Santander Cycles.

Erin Brewer’s Retirement and Transition

Transition Period

• Brewer will remain as an adviser through December 15 to support the transition.

Financial Outlook and Compensation

Company Financials

• Lyft reaffirmed its third-quarter forecast for gross bookings and adjusted core profit provided on August 6.

Brous’s Compensation Package

• Brous will receive an annual base salary of $650,000, subject to review and will be eligible for a target annual cash bonus of 50% of his base salary, subject to board approval.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)