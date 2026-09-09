Cross-border receivables need one operating standard

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Faster payments and better data help, but finance leaders still need a consistent way to classify, own and escalate overdue international invoices.

Faster payments and better data help, but finance leaders still need a consistent way to classify, own and escalate overdue international invoices.

By Lars Holdgaard, Founder of Debitura

Cross-border receivables often become fragmented long before they become seriously overdue. One subsidiary follows up by email, another asks a local salesperson to call, and a third waits for the next monthly review. The group can report a consolidated balance, yet still lack a consolidated process.

The immediate answer is not a single legal playbook for every country. It is one operating standard for the information, decisions and handoffs that every market must use, with local execution added only where it matters.

Standardize the case, not the jurisdiction

A global receivables file should contain the same core facts everywhere: correct debtor entity, contract or order, invoice, due date, currency, delivery evidence, dispute status, contact history and the latest payment commitment.

That structure makes cases comparable without pretending that legal options are identical. The local layer can then address governing law, limitation periods, insolvency procedure, language and customary escalation.

This separation is important. A group policy can require complete evidence and a dated promise. It should not prescribe the same court route in London, Berlin and São Paulo.

A structured country comparison, such as Debitura’s Global Collection Report 2026, can help finance teams identify markets where local workflow variants and escalation routes may warrant closer review.

Classify why cash is missing

An overdue invoice should enter one of four operational states:

Administrative exception: invalid invoice data, missing purchase order or bank issue. Commercial dispute: the customer challenges delivery, quality or amount. Credit event: the obligation is accepted, but the customer cannot or will not meet the date. Unresponsive: no reliable explanation or commitment exists.

Each state has a different owner. Accounts receivable can fix billing data. The business must resolve a delivery dispute. Credit control should assess a broken promise or distress signal. Unresponsive cases need a defined escalation point.

Without classification, automation can merely send reminders faster. With it, automation can route the exception to the person capable of changing the outcome.

Measure promises, not only ageing

Ageing remains essential, but two invoices at 60 days overdue can represent very different risks. One buyer may have acknowledged the debt and supplied proof of an initiated transfer. Another may have broken three promises and stopped answering.

Finance leaders should therefore track promise dates, promise kept rates, dispute age and time to ownership alongside days sales outstanding. These measures show whether the process is resolving exceptions or simply allowing them to age in a different queue.

Receivables can support financing through factoring, discounting or supply-chain finance when the obligation is clear and assignable. The same qualities that help a financier assess an invoice also help a recovery team act on it: valid debtor identity, clear acceptance and an auditable transaction record.

A weak file reduces both financing value and recovery readiness. If the company cannot show who accepted the service or why an invoice became payable, technology cannot manufacture the missing evidence later.

Debitura is one example of a provider offering access to local collection support for UK-facing portfolios, although the quality of the underlying receivables file will still influence how efficiently a case can be handed over.

Build escalation around decisions

A well-developed policy should define decision points rather than rely solely on a long series of reminder templates. After a material dispute, a broken formal payment plan, an insolvency signal or a defined ageing threshold, the case should be reviewed and assigned an appropriate next step.

The path may be a corrected invoice, commercial settlement, revised payment plan, insurance notification, local amicable collection or legal assessment. The crucial control is that the case cannot remain indefinitely in generic follow-up.

Govern the standard at portfolio level

A group standard needs an owner, version and review cycle. Finance should define the required fields, states and triggers, while local teams document the market-specific execution routes. Exceptions should be visible and time-limited rather than buried in email.

Management reporting can then distinguish process performance from portfolio risk. Useful measures include the share of cases with complete evidence, time to assign an owner, promise-kept rate, dispute age and recovery outcome by market. These measures show whether the operating model is improving even when the customer mix changes.

The standard should also survive a change of people or systems. Store the decision history with the invoice record, not only in an employee’s inbox. When a case moves from sales to finance or from a local team to an external specialist, the recipient should see the same facts, classification and latest commitment.

Use technology to enforce the handoffs

Workflow software can require key evidence before a case advances, assign exceptions by reason and alert managers when a deadline passes. It can also prevent a disputed invoice from receiving the same automated message as a customer who has simply overlooked payment.

Technology is most useful when the operating decision is already clear. It should make the standard easier to follow and easier to audit, not replace judgment about disputes, credit risk or local legal options.

Cross-border finance will continue to benefit from faster rails, standardized data and stronger automation. Those advances produce the most value when they sit inside a clear operating model for the invoice that still does not get paid.

About the Author

Lars Holdgaard is the founder of Debitura and has 10+ years of experience across debt collection, accounts receivable, technology, and startups. Before Debitura, he co-founded and led product and technology work at startups and scaleups, building software for financial administration and receivables management. Lars studied at the IT University of Copenhagen and the Technical University of Denmark.

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