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France apologises for human rights criticism that sparked US walkout - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France apologises for human rights criticism that sparked US walkout

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

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headlines International Relations Human Rights Diplomacy

France Apologises to US over UN Human Rights Criticism, Easing Diplomatic Dispute

Background and Developments in the France-US Diplomatic Dispute

Initial Criticism and Diplomatic Fallout

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - France's mission to the United Nations in Geneva has said it "regrets" criticising the United States over human rights in a social media post that triggered a diplomatic dispute which has delayed the arrival of a new French ambassador in Washington.

In a post on X in late July, the French mission had criticised the United States for joining countries including Russia and North Korea in voting against extending the term of U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk.

US Reaction and Consequences

The message angered Washington, which responded by walking out of a U.N. Security Council meeting while France was speaking. Sources said the U.S. was also weighing blocking France's choice as its next ambassador in Washington.

France’s Official Apology

"The Permanent Mission of France to the U.N. in Geneva regrets the 25 July 2026 message posted on X that called into question the U.S. commitment to human rights," the mission said.

The difference in views "concerned one vote, and not the defence of human rights," it said in a statement in English published on its website.

French Government Response

France's foreign affairs ministry declined to comment further.

US Response to the Apology

“We note and appreciate France’s statement, and look forward to working together to further shared values and interests,”  a State Department official said in response to a Reuters request for comment.

Implications for Diplomatic Relations

The apology, earlier reported by French daily Le Monde, may open the way for France's nominee as next ambassador to the U.S., Aurelien Lechevallier, to be approved by Washington. 

About the Ambassador Nominee

Lechevallier, a former Elysee aide, is currently Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot's chief of staff. Paris had aimed to have him in post by September, a source has said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • France issued a public apology on September 11 for its July 25 post on X criticizing US opposition to renewing Volker Türk’s UN mandate, stressing that the dispute was over a vote and not human‑rights commitment.
  • The July post drew US ire, prompting a walk‑out during a UN Security Council meeting and causing Washington to delay—or possibly block—approval (agrément) for the French ambassador‑designate, Aurélien Lechevallier.
  • The apology may help unblock the diplomatic stalemate, enabling Lechevallier’s approval process to resume and his arrival in Washington, originally slated for September, to proceed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did France apologise to the United States?
France apologised for a social media post criticising the US over human rights, which sparked diplomatic tensions and delayed the appointment of a new French ambassador to Washington.
What caused the diplomatic dispute between France and the US?
The dispute arose after France's mission to the UN criticised the US for voting against extending the term of the UN human rights chief, leading to a US walkout from a Security Council meeting.
Has the dispute affected France’s ambassadorial nomination?
Yes, the controversy delayed the arrival of France's nominee, Aurelien Lechevallier, as ambassador to the US, with Washington reportedly considering blocking the appointment.
How did US officials respond to France’s apology?
A US State Department official appreciated France’s statement and expressed hope for future collaboration on shared values and interests.
Who is France's nominee for ambassador to Washington?
Aurelien Lechevallier, currently the chief of staff to France's Foreign Minister, is nominated as the next French ambassador to the US.

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