France Apologises to US over UN Human Rights Criticism, Easing Diplomatic Dispute

Background and Developments in the France-US Diplomatic Dispute

Initial Criticism and Diplomatic Fallout

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - France's mission to the United Nations in Geneva has said it "regrets" criticising the United States over human rights in a social media post that triggered a diplomatic dispute which has delayed the arrival of a new French ambassador in Washington.

In a post on X in late July, the French mission had criticised the United States for joining countries including Russia and North Korea in voting against extending the term of U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk.

US Reaction and Consequences

The message angered Washington, which responded by walking out of a U.N. Security Council meeting while France was speaking. Sources said the U.S. was also weighing blocking France's choice as its next ambassador in Washington.

France’s Official Apology

"The Permanent Mission of France to the U.N. in Geneva regrets the 25 July 2026 message posted on X that called into question the U.S. commitment to human rights," the mission said.

The difference in views "concerned one vote, and not the defence of human rights," it said in a statement in English published on its website.

French Government Response

France's foreign affairs ministry declined to comment further.

US Response to the Apology

“We note and appreciate France’s statement, and look forward to working together to further shared values and interests,” a State Department official said in response to a Reuters request for comment.

Implications for Diplomatic Relations

The apology, earlier reported by French daily Le Monde, may open the way for France's nominee as next ambassador to the U.S., Aurelien Lechevallier, to be approved by Washington.

About the Ambassador Nominee

Lechevallier, a former Elysee aide, is currently Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot's chief of staff. Paris had aimed to have him in post by September, a source has said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by Andrew Heavens)