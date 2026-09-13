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Trump tells Ukraine's Zelenskiy to stop hitting Russian diesel - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump tells Ukraine's Zelenskiy to stop hitting Russian diesel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Energy Geopolitics

Trump Tells Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to Stop Striking Russian Diesel as Shortages Bite

Impact of Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Diesel and Global Markets

By Bo Erickson

Trump’s Statement on Ukrainian Attacks

DOONBEG, Ireland, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to stop targeting Russian diesel infrastructure, saying the attacks were causing a shortage of the fuel that is "hurting the world".

Consequences of Drone Strikes on Russian Refineries

A wave of long-distance Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries in recent months has reduced that country's fuel production, triggering gasoline shortages across the country.

Ukraine’s Justification for Targeting Refineries

Ukraine, which faces regular Russian attacks on its own energy infrastructure, says refineries are legitimate military targets.

Global Diesel Price Surge

The U.S. national average price for diesel, which is used by trucks, trains, ships and farm equipment, rose over $6 a gallon for the first time on Thursday, according to price tracker GasBuddy.

Trump’s Direct Appeal to Zelenskiy

"Mr. Zelenskiy has to do one thing: He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia," Trump told journalists during a visit to the Irish Open, which is being held in the west of Ireland on a golf course owned by his family.

"We spoke to Mr. Zelenskiy about it. There are plenty of other targets. Don't hit diesel fuel. That's hurting the world," he said.

The global shortage "isn't done by the Middle East, this is done by what's happening with Russia and Ukraine," Trump added.

Russian Oil Output and Export Forecasts

Russia downgraded its oil output forecast for this year to a 17-year low and revised its fuel exports outlook for 2026 and 2027 due to the war, according to a government draft forecast seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Bo Erickson; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump directly appealed to Zelenskiy to spare diesel infrastructure amid a deepening global diesel shortage, citing the economic pain.
  • U.S. diesel prices have hit an all‑time high, topping $6 per gallon for the first time, driven by both Middle East tensions and Ukraine’s refinery attacks. This spike is elevating costs across transportation, agriculture, and logistics.
  • Ukrainian drone campaigns have targeted Russian refineries, sharply curtailing fuel output and contributing to fuel rationing and inflationary pressures globally.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Trump ask Ukraine to halt attacks on Russian diesel infrastructure?
Trump stated that attacks on Russian diesel infrastructure are causing global fuel shortages and rising diesel prices.
How have Ukrainian drone attacks affected Russian fuel production?
The attacks have reduced Russian fuel production and triggered gasoline shortages across Russia.
What impact have the attacks had on diesel prices globally?
Global diesel prices have risen, with the U.S. national average surpassing $6 a gallon for the first time.
Why does Ukraine target Russian oil refineries?
Ukraine regards Russian oil refineries as legitimate military targets due to ongoing attacks on its own energy infrastructure.

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