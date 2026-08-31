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Fed's Warsh says past global savings glut is turning into investment surge - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Fed's Warsh says past global savings glut is turning into investment surge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Fed's Warsh: Global Savings Glut Replaced by Global Investment Surge

Global Economic Shifts and the Federal Reserve's Perspective

By David Lawder

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh on Monday told G20 finance leaders that the world is seeing a global investment surge that is helping to power growth, reversing past savings gluts that kept capital in low-yielding instruments amid a shortage of investment opportunities.

Warsh's First International Policy Meeting

Warsh, attending his first international economic policy meeting since taking the reins of the U.S. central bank in May, told the G20 opening plenary session that he was looking forward to learning more about growth prospects among member economies.

From Global Savings Glut to Investment Surge

The Fed chief said that during past G20 meetings, even before the 2008 global financial crisis, and in years since, participants would have been discussing "a global savings glut," but the situation has reversed.

"If I were to try to characterize this moment, it would be one of a global investment surge," Warsh said at the meeting in Asheville, North Carolina. The notion of secular stagnation, the idea that growth will be much slower because of a lack of innovation, no longer applies in the current economy, he said.

Fed Policy and Inflation Concerns

Making rare public remarks by a Fed chief at a G20 or G7 meeting, Warsh came straight to the event from the annual central bankers' conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he said that the Fed would have "more work to do" if U.S. central bank policymakers do not get confidence that inflation is falling to their 2% target.

In Warsh's first substantive remarks on the economy, he came closer than he has previously to acknowledging interest rate hikes may be needed to ease price pressures.

Growth Potential and Productivity

Warsh told G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Asheville that he is considering whether the U.S. and other G20 economies can grow faster than traditional forecasters, such as the U.S. Congressional Budget Office, have predicted — about 1.8% annually with "muted" productivity growth.

Key Questions for the Global Economy

"The key question we have to ask is what's the underlying growth potential, and in particular, what's happening to productivity?" Warsh said.

More Competition for Treasuries

The Shift in Savings and Its Impact

The shift in savings has created something of a bind for the Fed and U.S. Treasury.

Historical Context: The Savings Glut

The savings glut, first highlighted in the early 2000s by former Fed chief Ben Bernanke, had funneled savings into relatively low-return, safe investments like U.S. Treasury bonds. That trend helped keep U.S. government borrowing costs low, and allowed cheap mortgages for U.S. homebuyers.

Emergence of New Investment Options

But the emergence of other options, like the funding of massive bond issues to build artificial intelligence data centers and infrastructure, has been soaking up excess savings and is seen as one factor in rising U.S. Treasury yields and higher U.S. borrowing.

U.S. Treasury Perspective

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Reuters in an interview on Sunday that stronger economic growth was a factor in keeping yields higher, but dismissed concerns about the health of the Treasury debt market or worries about U.S. public debt, which crossed the $40 trillion earlier in August.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Paul Simao)

Key Takeaways

  • Warsh declared that the global economy has moved past an era of excess savings and weak growth, entering a phase of robust investment—marking a departure from the secular stagnation framework (nationpress.com).
  • This shift is contributing to rising U.S. Treasury yields as capital returns to high-growth ventures like AI and infrastructure, reducing demand for low-yield safe assets (axios.com).
  • The new investment trend could increase potential growth beyond traditional forecasts (~1.8%), while challenging long-held monetary policy assumptions rooted in low neutral interest rates (desjardins.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Fed Chair Warsh say about the global savings glut?
Warsh stated that the previous global savings glut has shifted to a global investment surge, powering economic growth and altering capital flows.
How is the investment surge impacting U.S. Treasury yields?
The investment surge has increased demand for alternatives to U.S. Treasury bonds, contributing to higher Treasury yields and U.S. borrowing costs.
What is the significance of productivity growth in the current economic climate?
Warsh highlighted the importance of understanding underlying productivity growth to assess if economies can exceed traditionally forecasted growth rates.
What concerns were addressed regarding U.S. public debt?
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed concerns about rising Treasury yields and dismissed worries about the overall health of the U.S. debt market.
How does the current investment climate differ from the period before the 2008 financial crisis?
Unlike the pre-2008 era characterized by a savings glut, there is now an investment surge driven by new opportunities like AI infrastructure and technology.

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