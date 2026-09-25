Ex-Far-Right Group Member Found Guilty of Murdering Argentina Rugby Star in Paris
Details of the Murder Case and Trial
By Juliette Jabkhiro and Vincent Daheron
The Incident and Conviction
PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A former member of a violent far-right group was found guilty on Friday of murdering former Argentina rugby international Federico Aramburu four years ago in Paris, following an altercation near the Boulevard Saint-Germain.
Loik Le Priol, 32, whom the court said was "animated by the will to kill", was sentenced to 26 years in prison.
Judge's Statement and Defendant's Apology
"The narcissistic, intrusive and uncontrollable rage of Loik Le Priol ultimately led to the gratuitous killing of Mr. Aramburu," the presiding judge said.
In his closing statement to the court earlier on Friday, Le Priol asked Aramburu's family for forgiveness.
"I'm Christian like you, the pope is here today, I don't know if it's a sign -- hope one day you can find the strength to forgive me."
Other Defendants and Sentences
His associate Romain Bouvier, 35, also a former member of the now-banned GUD group (Groupe Union Defense), was found guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to 19 years in prison.
The court said that Le Priol and Bouvier formed "a deadly pair, united by a shared fascination with weapons and violence."
Both men are already serving prison sentences for aggravated assault in a separate case. They have 10 days to appeal the ruling.
The Night of the Murder
The Altercation at Mabillon Cafe
Aramburu was having a late drink with friend and fellow former rugby player Shaun Hegarty on the terrace of the Mabillon cafe on March 19, 2022. At a nearby table were Le Priol, Bouvier and Le Priol's then-girlfriend, Lyson Rochemir, 29. She was also on trial and was found guilty of lesser charges that included obstructing the course of justice.
Escalation and Shooting
An altercation broke out between the two groups. CCTV footage reviewed during the investigation showed a confrontation involving Hegarty and Le Priol. The argument escalated into a fight involving Aramburu, Hegarty, Le Priol and Bouvier before security staff intervened.
The confrontation spilled onto the Boulevard Saint-Germain. Bouvier fired shots at Aramburu before Le Priol opened fire. Aramburu died at the scene.
Aftermath and Arrests
The three defendants fled. Le Priol was arrested in Hungary, while attempting to cross the border into Ukraine.
Federico Aramburu's Legacy
Aramburu won 22 caps for Argentina and played for French clubs including Biarritz and Perpignan.
(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by David Gregorio)