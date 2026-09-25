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Former far-right group member found guilty of murdering Argentina rugby star - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Former far-right group member found guilty of murdering Argentina rugby star

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Ex-Far-Right Group Member Found Guilty of Murdering Argentina Rugby Star in Paris

Details of the Murder Case and Trial

By Juliette Jabkhiro and Vincent Daheron

The Incident and Conviction

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A former member of a violent far-right group was found guilty on Friday of murdering former Argentina rugby international Federico Aramburu four years ago in Paris, following an altercation near the Boulevard Saint-Germain.

Loik Le Priol, 32, whom the court said was "animated by the will to kill", was sentenced to 26 years in prison.

Judge's Statement and Defendant's Apology

"The narcissistic, intrusive and uncontrollable rage of Loik Le Priol ultimately led to the gratuitous killing of Mr. Aramburu," the presiding judge said.

In his closing statement to the court earlier on Friday, Le Priol asked Aramburu's family for forgiveness.

"I'm Christian like you, the pope is here today, I don't know if it's a sign --  hope one day you can find the strength to forgive me."

Other Defendants and Sentences

His associate Romain Bouvier, 35, also a former member of the now-banned GUD group (Groupe Union Defense), ​was found guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to 19 years in prison.

The court said that Le Priol and Bouvier formed "a deadly pair, united by a shared fascination with weapons and violence."

Both men are already serving prison sentences for aggravated assault in a separate case. They have 10 days to appeal the ruling.

The Night of the Murder

The Altercation at Mabillon Cafe

Aramburu was having a late drink with friend and ‌fellow ⁠former rugby player Shaun Hegarty on the terrace of the Mabillon cafe on March 19, 2022. At a nearby table were Le Priol, Bouvier and Le Priol's then-girlfriend, Lyson Rochemir, 29. She was also on trial and was found guilty of lesser charges that included obstructing the course of justice.

Escalation and Shooting

An altercation broke out between ​the two groups. CCTV ​footage reviewed during ⁠the investigation showed a confrontation involving Hegarty and Le Priol. The argument escalated into a fight involving Aramburu, Hegarty, Le Priol and Bouvier before security ​staff intervened.

The confrontation spilled onto the Boulevard ​Saint-Germain. Bouvier fired shots at Aramburu before Le Priol opened fire. Aramburu died at the scene.

Aftermath and Arrests

The three defendants fled. Le Priol was arrested in Hungary, while attempting to cross the border ⁠into ​Ukraine.

Federico Aramburu's Legacy

Aramburu won 22 caps for Argentina and played for French clubs including ​Biarritz and Perpignan.

(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • Loïk Le Priol, 32, described by the court as “animated by the will to kill,” was sentenced to 26 years in prison for the murder of Federico Aramburú following a violent altercation near Boulevard Saint‑Germain in March 2022. (Aramburú was killed on March 19, 2022; Le Priol was convicted on September 25, 2026) (apnews.com)
  • Romain Bouvier, 35, a fellow former GUD affiliate, was found guilty of attempted murder and received a 19‑year sentence; the two were characterized by the court as “a deadly pair… united by a shared fascination with weapons and violence.” (apnews.com)
  • Federico Aramburú was a celebrated Argentina international (22 caps) who played for French clubs including Biarritz and Perpignan before retiring; he was fatally shot after a confrontation escalated from a café terrace brawl. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • GUD (Groupe Union Défense) is an extremist far‑right student group founded in 1968, historically known for violent activism. It was officially dissolved by the French government in June 2024. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • All three convicted individuals are already serving sentences for aggravated assault in another case and have 10 days to file appeals. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was found guilty of murdering Federico Aramburu?
Loik Le Priol, a former member of a violent far-right group, was found guilty of murdering Federico Aramburu in Paris.
What sentence did Loik Le Priol receive for the murder?
Loik Le Priol was sentenced to 26 years in prison for the murder of Federico Aramburu.
Who else was convicted in connection with the Aramburu murder?
Romain Bouvier, also a former GUD member, was found guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to 19 years in prison.
What happened during the incident at Boulevard Saint-Germain?
An argument escalated into a shooting where Aramburu was killed after an altercation between two groups at a café.
Where was Loik Le Priol arrested following the murder?
Loik Le Priol was arrested in Hungary while trying to cross the border into Ukraine.

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