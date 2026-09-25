GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Scene depicting the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike that killed Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza that claimed the lives of Al Jazeera journalists, including Anas Al Sharif. This tragic event highlights the ongoing conflict and its impact on press freedom.
Headlines

25 sailors rescued from burning Russian fishing ship

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines World News Maritime Incidents

25 Sailors Rescued from Russian Fishing Ship Fire off Kamchatka Coast

Rescue Operation Details

Incident Overview

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Twenty-five sailors were rescued from a burning Russian fishing ship off the coast of Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula and brought ashore aboard a second ship, local emergency officials were quoted as saying on Saturday.

Casualties and Injuries

The officials, quoted by Russian news agencies, said seven people were injured aboard the stricken vessel, the Triumf. Those rescued were brought to the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • The fire occurred roughly 30 km east of Cape Khodzhelayko, near Cape Povorotny, and involved about 29 crew aboard the 1992-built vessel Triumf, operated by Vostok‑1.(ura.news)
  • A passing vessel named Perseya rescued 25 crew from liferafts; they were taken to port in Petropavlovsk‑Kamchatsky. Seven were injured; four remain unaccounted for as of the latest reports.(rosukrinform.com)
  • An investigation and criminal case have been launched for violations of maritime safety regulations. The Kamchatka-based incident highlights ongoing concerns around aging vessels and crew conditions.(ura.news)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many sailors were rescued from the burning Russian fishing ship?
Twenty-five sailors were rescued from the burning ship off Kamchatka.
Where did the rescue operation take place?
The rescue occurred off Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula, with survivors brought to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky port.
Were there any injuries reported in the incident?
Yes, seven people were reported injured aboard the fishing vessel Triumf.
What is the name of the vessel involved in the fire?
The vessel involved was the Triumf.
How were the rescued sailors brought ashore?
They were brought ashore aboard a second ship.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Former far-right group member found guilty of murdering Argentina rugby star

Former far-right group member found guilty of murdering Argentina rugby star

Image for Seventh person killed by bear in Russian region in a month as spate of attacks grows

Seventh person killed by bear in Russian region in a month as spate of attacks grows

Image for Northern Ireland allows contentious Orange Order march through Catholic area

Northern Ireland allows contentious Orange Order march through Catholic area

Image for Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of two Jewish men in London

Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of two Jewish men in London

Image for Five missing after explosion fells building in heart of touristic Athens

Five missing after explosion fells building in heart of touristic Athens

Image for ICC deputy prosecutor says court insulated against US sanctions, FT reports

ICC deputy prosecutor says court insulated against US sanctions, FT reports

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Trump, Xi discuss Middle East war as Iran presses 7-day plan to end fighting
Trump, Xi discuss Middle East war as Iran presses 7-day plan to end fighting
Image for Putin says all Ukraine peace proposals on table, but Russia must weigh its interests
Putin says all Ukraine peace proposals on table, but Russia must weigh its interests
Image for Exclusive-Trump administration to meet Ukraine assistance deadline
Exclusive-Trump administration to meet Ukraine assistance deadline
Image for EU officials dismiss fears French, German elections could derail Ukraine support
EU officials dismiss fears French, German elections could derail Ukraine support
Image for Swedish police launch probe into possible election fraud around Stockholm
Swedish police launch probe into possible election fraud around Stockholm
Image for U2 mark 50 years together with concert at school where it all began 
U2 mark 50 years together with concert at school where it all began 
Image for Slovak PM Fico says government may lose majority over spat in coalition partner
Slovak PM Fico says government may lose majority over spat in coalition partner
Image for Founder of UK anti-migrant group denies criminal damage by slashing small boat
Founder of UK anti-migrant group denies criminal damage by slashing small boat
Image for US proposes trilateral meeting with Ukraine, Russia in UAE, Zelenskiy says
US proposes trilateral meeting with Ukraine, Russia in UAE, Zelenskiy says
Image for Kremlin hails election of nearly 50 Ukraine war veterans to Russian parliament
Kremlin hails election of nearly 50 Ukraine war veterans to Russian parliament
Image for Pope Leo voices alarm on assisted dying laws in France
Pope Leo voices alarm on assisted dying laws in France
Image for Desolate Arctic outpost likely to host US troops under new Greenland deal
Desolate Arctic outpost likely to host US troops under new Greenland deal
View All Headlines Posts