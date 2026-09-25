25 Sailors Rescued from Russian Fishing Ship Fire off Kamchatka Coast
Rescue Operation Details
Incident Overview
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Twenty-five sailors were rescued from a burning Russian fishing ship off the coast of Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula and brought ashore aboard a second ship, local emergency officials were quoted as saying on Saturday.
Casualties and Injuries
The officials, quoted by Russian news agencies, said seven people were injured aboard the stricken vessel, the Triumf. Those rescued were brought to the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
Reporting and Editing Credits
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Chris Reese)