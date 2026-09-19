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Finance

Flights resume at Luxembourg Airport after temporary shutdown over drone activity

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 19, 2026

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Luxembourg Airport Resumes Flights After Temporary Drone Shutdown

Flight Operations Restart After Drone Incident

Suspension of Services Due to Drone Activity

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Authorities resumed flight operations at Luxembourg Airport on Saturday after suspending services the previous evening following the detection of "unauthorized unmanned aircraft systems", or drones, near and over the aerodrome.

Precautionary Measures for Safety

The airport, Luxembourg's sole international airport, said it imposed the suspension on Friday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers, airline crews, airport personnel and aircraft.

Lack of Details on Drone Operators

The airport did not provide details on the origin of the drones or say who was operating them.

Current Status and Ongoing Monitoring

While flights have resumed, some delays and disruptions could persist as airlines and airport partners work to restore normal schedules, the airport said in a notice.

Luxembourg Airport, the main hub for the country's flag carrier Luxair, said it was continuing to monitor the situation in coordination with relevant authorities.

(Reporting by Carlos Méndez in Mexico City; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Luxembourg’s only international airport suspended all flights on Sept 18 evening due to unidentified unmanned aircraft activity, issuing a NOTAM and diverting several inbound flights to nearby airports to ensure safety (cedarnews.net).
  • Authorities—including the Interministerial Drone Assessment Cell—are investigating the incident, especially reports near the Medernach region, but have not yet confirmed the source or operator of the drones (hcpn.gouvernement.lu).
  • Flights resumed on Saturday, Sept 19, although airlines warned of potential delays and ongoing monitoring remains in place, particularly amid heightened drone restrictions linked to recent events like the Škoda Tour and general regulatory measures (dac.gouvernement.lu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were flights suspended at Luxembourg Airport?
Flights were suspended due to the detection of unauthorized drones over and near the airport to ensure safety.
When did Luxembourg Airport resume operations?
Flight operations resumed Saturday after a suspension the previous evening.
Will there be ongoing delays at Luxembourg Airport?
Yes, some delays and disruptions may persist as flights and schedules are restored.
Who is involved in monitoring the drone situation?
Luxembourg Airport is coordinating with relevant authorities to monitor the drone activity.
Which airline uses Luxembourg Airport as its main hub?
Luxair, the country's flag carrier, uses Luxembourg Airport as its main hub.

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