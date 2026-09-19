Luxembourg Airport Resumes Flights After Temporary Drone Shutdown

Flight Operations Restart After Drone Incident

Suspension of Services Due to Drone Activity

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Authorities resumed flight operations at Luxembourg Airport on Saturday after suspending services the previous evening following the detection of "unauthorized unmanned aircraft systems", or drones, near and over the aerodrome.

Precautionary Measures for Safety

The airport, Luxembourg's sole international airport, said it imposed the suspension on Friday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers, airline crews, airport personnel and aircraft.

Lack of Details on Drone Operators

The airport did not provide details on the origin of the drones or say who was operating them.

Current Status and Ongoing Monitoring

While flights have resumed, some delays and disruptions could persist as airlines and airport partners work to restore normal schedules, the airport said in a notice.

Luxembourg Airport, the main hub for the country's flag carrier Luxair, said it was continuing to monitor the situation in coordination with relevant authorities.

(Reporting by Carlos Méndez in Mexico City; Editing by Tom Hogue)