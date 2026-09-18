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Finance

FedEx, Advent-led consortium secures over 89% of InPost shares in takeover offer

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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FedEx and Advent Consortium Secure Control of InPost in €7.8B Acquisition Deal

FedEx, Advent, and Investors Finalize InPost Takeover

Share Tender and Offer Details

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Polish parcel locker operator InPost said on Friday that 89.81% of its shares had been tendered in the offer from a consortium made up of FedEx, Advent International and other InPost investors. 

The minimum acceptance threshold of 80% of shares was reached, InPost added in a statement. 

Acquisition Terms and Delisting

The consortium agreed in February to buy InPost for about €7.8 billion ($8.95 billion) in an all-cash offer of €15.60 per share. InPost has said its shares will be delisted from Euronext Amsterdam after the transaction closes.

InPost’s Operations and Market Position

Business Overview

The company, which operates across nine countries including Poland, has one of Europe's largest networks of automated parcel lockers. It will continue to operate under the InPost name and maintain its management structure and headquarters in Poland.

Competitive Landscape and Expansion

Since its 2021 listing, its shares have faced pressure from intensifying competition in its home market and heavy investment spending to support rapid expansion.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8711 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Peverieri in Barcelona; Editing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Shareholder tender rate of 89.81% surpasses 80% minimum, enabling the takeover to proceed.
  • The €15.60 per share price values InPost at about €7.8 billion, representing a significant premium to pre‑offer levels.
  • The deal, structured under a consortium with FedEx, Advent, A&R, and PPF, keeps InPost independent while expanding its European parcel‑locker footprint.

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of InPost shares did the consortium secure?
The FedEx and Advent International-led consortium secured 89.81% of InPost shares.
What is the value of the takeover offer for InPost?
The consortium agreed to buy InPost for about €7.8 billion ($8.95 billion), offering €15.60 per share.
Will InPost shares remain listed on Euronext Amsterdam after the transaction?
No, InPost has announced its shares will be delisted from Euronext Amsterdam after the transaction closes.
Which countries does InPost operate in?
InPost operates across nine countries, including Poland, with one of Europe's largest networks of parcel lockers.
Will InPost change its name or management after the acquisition?
No, InPost will continue to operate under its current name and maintain its management structure and headquarters in Poland.

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