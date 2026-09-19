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Exclusive-Anthropic considers releasing new AI model ahead of IPO, sources say 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 19, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: September 19, 2026

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Anthropic Eyes New AI Model Release Before IPO to Challenge OpenAI’s Lead

Anthropic’s Strategy and Market Position Amidst Rising AI Competition

By Echo Wang, Krystal Hu and Milana Vinn

Anthropic Considers New AI Model Launch

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Anthropic is considering rolling out a new AI model to counter OpenAI’s momentum since its launch of GPT-6 Astra, according to three sources, ahead of an expected IPO and after its CEO called for an industrywide slowdown. 

The timing of a potential launch aimed at addressing competitive pressure from a direct rival follows Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's call on the global AI community to slow down the pace of releasing new capabilities to address safety concerns, the sources said.

CEO’s Call for Industrywide Slowdown

“We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models,” Amodei wrote in a 3,800-word essay on September 12.

The essay, which painted a bleak picture of swarms of AI agents taking over the internet and outpacing human control, drew support from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Competitive Pressure from OpenAI

OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra, released this month, has gained traction among businesses, prompting concerns among some investors who told Reuters they are re-evaluating Anthropic’s position as the leading provider of enterprise AI tools. 

Anthropic is evaluating the safety of its next model as part of its deliberations over a release, one of the people familiar with the matter said.

Balancing Investment and Profitability

Some of the discussions involve how to balance investment in releasing new models with efforts to strengthen the company’s profitability as rising interest rates make investors more focused on the timing of expected profits, said people familiar with the company’s thinking.

The debate over spending highlights the increasing pressure on the firms at the center of the AI boom to produce sustainable cash flows sooner, thanks both to rising rates and tough competition from open-source AI providers, especially in China. 

Anthropic declined to comment for this story.

The potential launch would test how Anthropic can defend its enterprise market position against OpenAI while maintaining the safety-first identity that has distinguished it from competitors. 

OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra Gains Enterprise Traction

Market Response to Astra

OpenAI released GPT-6 Astra on September 3, touting gains in computer use, software engineering, cybersecurity and professional work. The model has received a strong response from enterprise users and developers, prompting potential Anthropic IPO investors to scrutinize whether OpenAI could begin taking share from Anthropic, which has been viewed for months as the leader in enterprise AI.

Astra accounted for about 13% of enterprise AI spending tracked by corporate expense platform Ramp, compared with about 8% for Anthropic’s Claude Fable, according to the latest data.

Astra has also pulled ahead on OpenRouter, a widely used platform that routes developer traffic across AI models. OpenRouter said its users spent more on OpenAI models than on Anthropic models last week, the first time OpenAI has led on that measure in more than two and a half years.

Anthropic Maintains Revenue Advantage

Revenue and Market Leadership

Some existing investors and those who expect to invest in both Anthropic's and OpenAI's IPOs said they do not believe Astra poses a significant threat to Anthropic, given the size of its lead in the market for enterprise AI tools and the amount of time it takes to unseat incumbent vendors to large companies.

Anthropic’s annualized revenue run rate topped $65 billion by the end of July, up from about $9 ​billion at the end of 2025. It is also projecting a 2028 revenue of ‌roughly $190 billion to $200 billion, Reuters previously reported. OpenAI's annualized revenue run rate passed $40 billion in July.   

Investors also expect leadership among Anthropic, OpenAI, Alphabet’s Google and other major AI developers to shift repeatedly as companies release new generations of models, making any advantage potentially short-lived.

Bigger Challenges Ahead

Rise of Open-Source and Open-Weight Models

A potentially bigger challenge for Anthropic and other leading AI providers is the rise of open-source and open-weight models, which can lower token costs and allow companies to build more of their own AI infrastructure rather than rely on providers such as Anthropic and OpenAI, investors said.

The shift could put pressure on the economics of the AI industry as companies have more options to develop and run models outside the leading commercial providers, broadening the competitive threat beyond the race between Anthropic and OpenAI.

Meta’s Changing Relationship with Anthropic

Meta Platforms has been among Anthropic’s largest customers, but is looking to reduce its use of Anthropic’s models as it develops more AI capabilities internally, people familiar with the matter said. Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

OpenAI’s IPO Timeline and Anthropic’s IPO Plans

OpenAI, meanwhile, has taken some pressure off the race to public markets. Its CEO, Altman, confirmed on Saturday that the company would not go public in 2026, saying concerns around AI safety made this an ill-advised time for a listing.

Anthropic could push its IPO to after the November US midterm elections, with the elections not expected to have a major impact on the offering, according to two people familiar with the matter. The IPO has already been pushed back from earlier plans, with Reuters previously reporting that marketing was expected to begin in mid-October at the earliest.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Additional reporting by Krystal Hu and Milana Vinn in New York; Editing by Colin Barr, Kenneth Li and Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Anthropic weighs launching a new AI model pre‑IPO to defend its enterprise lead against OpenAI’s GPT‑6 Astra (axios.com)
  • CEO Dario Amodei published a 3,800‑word essay on Sept 12 urging an industry slowdown and pledging third‑party oversight of AI development (axios.com)
  • Anthropic’s revenue run‑rate soared to over $65 billion by July and is pacing above $100 billion annually, reinforcing its strong market position despite competitive pressure (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Anthropic considering releasing a new AI model before its IPO?
Anthropic is considering a new AI model to counter OpenAI’s momentum with GPT-6 Astra and maintain its leading position in enterprise AI ahead of a potential IPO.
What competitive challenges is Anthropic facing from OpenAI?
OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra has gained enterprise traction, prompting concerns that it could take market share from Anthropic, especially among investors.
How is Anthropic balancing safety and profitability in its AI model releases?
Anthropic is evaluating the safety of its next model while considering investment strategies to strengthen profitability amid rising interest rates and investor scrutiny.
What is Anthropic's current position in the enterprise AI market?
Anthropic has been viewed as the leading provider of enterprise AI tools, with a significant annualized revenue advantage over competitors like OpenAI.
What future risks do Anthropic and similar AI firms face?
Anthropic and other AI leaders face challenges from open-source models that could lower costs and allow businesses to build proprietary AI infrastructure.

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