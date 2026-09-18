Warren Buffett Appointed Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Emeritus; Howard Buffett Named Chairman

Leadership Transition at Berkshire Hathaway

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway said on Friday that Warren Buffett, its former CEO and the world's most revered investor, has been named chairman emeritus, effective immediately.

Warren Buffett's Statement and Legacy

"Father Time always wins. He has, however, been generous with me," Buffett, 96, wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Howard Buffett's Appointment as Chairman

The conglomerate named his son, Howard Buffett, a Berkshire director since 1993, as chairman.

Ongoing Role for Warren Buffett

"As Chairman Emeritus, Mr. Buffett will remain a member of the Board of Directors and will continue to offer his valued judgment and perspective," Berkshire said in a statement.

Buffett's Impact on Berkshire Hathaway

Buffett transformed the company from a struggling textile business into an investment giant worth more than $1 trillion.

Known for his long-term strategy and focus on buying high-quality businesses at reasonable prices, Buffett delivered steady gains that outpaced broader markets, making him a trusted steward of capital.

Recent Leadership Changes

Earlier this year, he stepped down as CEO of Berkshire, handing the reins to his longtime lieutenant Greg Abel.

Statements on Berkshire's Future

"The culture Warren built and the values he championed will remain at the heart of Berkshire, and Howard will be their guardian," Abel said in a statement.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Sriraj Kalluvila)