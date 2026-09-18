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Berkshire Hathaway names Warren Buffett as chairman emeritus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Berkshire Hathaway names Warren Buffett as chairman emeritus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Warren Buffett Appointed Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Emeritus; Howard Buffett Named Chairman

Leadership Transition at Berkshire Hathaway

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway said on Friday that Warren Buffett, its former CEO and the world's most revered investor, has been named chairman emeritus, effective immediately.

Warren Buffett's Statement and Legacy

"Father Time always wins. He has, however, been generous with me," Buffett, 96, wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Howard Buffett's Appointment as Chairman

The conglomerate named his son, Howard Buffett, a Berkshire director since 1993, as chairman.

Ongoing Role for Warren Buffett

"As Chairman Emeritus, Mr. Buffett will remain a member of the Board of Directors and will continue to offer his valued judgment and perspective," Berkshire said in a statement.

Buffett's Impact on Berkshire Hathaway

Buffett transformed the company from a struggling textile business into an investment giant worth more than $1 trillion.

Known for his long-term strategy and focus on buying high-quality businesses at reasonable prices, Buffett delivered steady gains that outpaced broader markets, making him a trusted steward of capital.

Recent Leadership Changes

Earlier this year, he stepped down as CEO of Berkshire, handing the reins to his longtime lieutenant Greg Abel.

Statements on Berkshire's Future

"The culture Warren built and the values he championed will remain at the heart of Berkshire, and Howard will be their guardian," Abel said in a statement.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Sriraj Kalluvila)

Key Takeaways

  • Warren Buffett—having molded Berkshire into a $1 trillion powerhouse—is stepping aside as chairman and becoming chairman emeritus, remaining on the board to advise (finance.yahoo.com).
  • Howard G. Buffett, a director since 1993 and Warren’s son, has been elected chairman, tasked with preserving the company’s culture and values (finance.yahoo.com).
  • Greg Abel, who assumed CEO responsibilities effective January 1, 2026, symbolizes the final phase of Berkshire’s generational leadership transition (berkshirehathaway.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is now the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway?
Howard Buffett, Warren Buffett's son and Berkshire director since 1993, is now the chairman.
What is Warren Buffett's current role at Berkshire Hathaway?
Warren Buffett has been named chairman emeritus and remains a member of the Board of Directors.
Who succeeded Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway?
Greg Abel, Buffett's longtime lieutenant, became CEO earlier this year.
What is Warren Buffett known for in the business world?
Warren Buffett is renowned for transforming Berkshire Hathaway into an investment giant and for his long-term investment strategy.

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