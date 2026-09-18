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Trump signs Russia sanctions bill into law - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump signs Russia sanctions bill into law

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Finance Sanctions Russia U.S. Politics International Relations

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Targeting Energy and Defense Sectors

Overview of the Russia Sanctions Bill

Background and Legislative Process

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump on Friday signed the sweeping Russia sanctions bill into law, the White House said in a statement, paving the way for increased economic pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Key Targets of the Sanctions

The legislation targets Russia's energy and defense industries, as well as its "shadow fleet" of tankers that evade existing sanctions, in order to deprive Moscow of funds used to pay for its war with Ukraine.

Potential Global Impact

Concerns for Other Countries

Critics say the legislation, which also levies tariffs on Russia's biggest trading partners, could herald trouble for other countries as well if they find themselves in Trump's crosshairs in the future because it also authorizes the president to impose tariffs that could last well beyond his presidency.

Bill Naming and Passage

The bill, now called the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026," to honor the South Carolina Republican who died in July, passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday and the Senate last month. Graham, a longtime Russia hawk, was a staunch backer of the legislation.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Sergio Non and David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • The Act mandates sanctions on Russian officials, banks, oligarchs, and enablers, aiming to disrupt funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine while extending the Iran Sanctions Act through 2031 and adding visa and export restrictions. (dgraham.senate.gov)
  • It grants the President authority to impose tariffs—within 30 days up to 500% ad valorem—on Russian-origin energy imports and on countries facilitating sanctions evasion. (everycrsreport.com)
  • The bill, renamed to honor the late Sen. Lindsey Graham following its Senate (86–11) and House passage, expands U.S. leverage in confronting Russia, but critics warn of cascading effects and prolonged tariff powers predating his successors. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the new Russia sanctions bill target?
The bill targets Russia's energy and defense industries, as well as tankers evading sanctions.
Why did the US impose more sanctions on Russia?
The sanctions aim to increase economic pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Who is the sanctions bill named after?
The bill is named the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026' in honor of the late senator.
How might the new sanctions affect other countries?
Critics say the bill could impact Russia's trading partners and allows tariffs that may last beyond Trump's presidency.
When did the sanctions bill pass Congress?
The bill passed the Senate last month and the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

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