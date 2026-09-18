Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Targeting Energy and Defense Sectors

Overview of the Russia Sanctions Bill

Background and Legislative Process

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump on Friday signed the sweeping Russia sanctions bill into law, the White House said in a statement, paving the way for increased economic pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Key Targets of the Sanctions

The legislation targets Russia's energy and defense industries, as well as its "shadow fleet" of tankers that evade existing sanctions, in order to deprive Moscow of funds used to pay for its war with Ukraine.

Potential Global Impact

Concerns for Other Countries

Critics say the legislation, which also levies tariffs on Russia's biggest trading partners, could herald trouble for other countries as well if they find themselves in Trump's crosshairs in the future because it also authorizes the president to impose tariffs that could last well beyond his presidency.

Bill Naming and Passage

The bill, now called the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026," to honor the South Carolina Republican who died in July, passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday and the Senate last month. Graham, a longtime Russia hawk, was a staunch backer of the legislation.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Sergio Non and David Gaffen)