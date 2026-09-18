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Mbappe boosts On's brand visibility, but hurdles to soccer success remain - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Mbappe boosts On's brand visibility, but hurdles to soccer success remain

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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On Holding’s Mbappe Partnership Elevates Brand but Faces Soccer Market Hurdles

On Holding’s Strategic Move into Soccer and Its Challenges

By Danielle Kaye and Angela Christy M

High-Profile Partnership with Kylian Mbappe

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - On Holding made a splashy entry into soccer on Friday by signing French star Kylian Mbappe, a move that raised the Swiss running shoe brand's profile as it pushes into the sport.

Competing with Established Soccer Giants

But On faces difficulties in its bid to translate the high-profile partnership into a sales boost in the competitive soccer market. The brand, which is battling slowing growth in its key Americas market, is now tasked with doing what rivals have failed to accomplish: chip away at Nike, Adidas and Puma's soccer dominance. Mbappe previously partnered with Nike for roughly two decades.

Financial Performance and Market Position

On, known for its distinctive "hollow pod" soles, missed estimates last month for second-quarter net sales, alarming investors about slowing growth even as it continues to take market share from Nike and Adidas. Its shares have tumbled about 40% this year.

Still, the company's price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7 values it slightly above sportswear rivals, according to LSEG data, underscoring high investor expectations for future growth. Data from M Science shows On gained market share in the three months through August, while Nike's share losses persisted.

Expansion Strategies and Industry Competition

Having expanded into tennis in partnership with star player Roger Federer, On is now looking for its next growth engine. Its push into soccer comes against a backdrop of an increasingly competitive sportswear industry, from both a product and marketing standpoint, said Mari Shor, senior equities analyst at Columbia Threadneedle.

And soccer is a tough market to crack.

Expert Opinions on Market Entry

"Football is one of the most expensive categories to enter and performance credibility cannot simply be bought," said Jefferies equity analyst Randy Konik, adding that the Mbappe partnership signals that On needs to "spend harder to sustain growth."

Adidas sponsored 14 national teams at this summer's FIFA World Cup, while Nike and Puma outfitted 12 and 11 teams respectively.

In a statement, On cited its LightSpray robotic manufacturing technology, currently used for its running shoes, as an asset as it moves into soccer boots.

On declined to disclose the financial terms of its deal with Mbappe. But it said the structure includes both cash and equity components. Federer acquired a roughly 2.5% equity stake in On, according to Forbes, when he left Nike to join the company in 2019.

Uncertainty Surrounding Success

SUCCESS STILL UNCERTAIN

Investor Sentiment and Market Response

US shares of On, which also brought in former France star Thierry Henry as director of its soccer business, dipped 0.3% in choppy trading on Friday, a sign that investors are not sold on its high-profile soccer foray. The brand has endured a decline in the Americas, which accounts for more than half its revenue, as shoppers grapple with inflation and an uncertain economic backdrop.

Analyst Perspectives on Endorsement Deals

Despite the publicity that Mbappe brings, "the question is whether the deal is worth the cost, which is undoubtedly high," said Morningstar analyst David Swartz.

Analysts noted Under Armour's partnership with basketball star Stephen Curry, which helped establish the company in the sport but failed to achieve the cultural influence or commercial scale of Nike's Jordan Brand. The two agreed to separate in 2025. In Europe, Under Armour has also tried to gain a foothold in soccer, but the brand has struggled to compete with Nike, Adidas and Puma.

"We view this as a repeat of Under Armour's partnership with Curry: a reminder that an elite athlete alone does not guarantee success in a category," Konik said.

Potential Impact on Competitors

Still, bringing on Mbappe boosts On's credibility in soccer, said Bruce Winder, an independent retail consultant. The move could spell further trouble for Nike, whose turnaround efforts appear to have stalled, he added.

(Reporting by Danielle Kaye in New York and Angela Christy M in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Plumb and Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • The Mbappé partnership elevates On’s brand presence in soccer and positions LightSpray–enabled football boots as a unique innovation.(footyheadlines.com)
  • On’s Q2 2026 net sales (CHF 850.3 million) missed forecasts, hitting investor sentiment and prompting a 40% year-to-date share drop, despite record gross margins and strong Direct‑to‑Consumer growth.(investing.com)
  • Soccer remains dominated by Nike, Adidas and Puma, and On must overcome the steep credibility and investment demands in performance football—a feat even larger peers have found tough.(footyheadlines.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How does On Holding's deal with Kylian Mbappe impact its brand visibility?
The partnership with Mbappe significantly boosts On’s brand visibility as it enters the soccer market, gaining global attention and credibility among consumers.
What challenges does On face in the soccer market?
On must compete with established brands like Nike, Adidas, and Puma, and faces challenges in performance credibility and market penetration.
How has On's financial performance been recently?
On missed sales estimates in the last quarter, has seen its shares tumble about 40% this year, and is battling slowing growth in its key Americas market.
What is unique about On's approach to manufacturing soccer products?
On is leveraging its LightSpray robotic manufacturing technology, previously used in running shoes, as it moves into producing soccer boots.
Has partnering with an elite athlete guaranteed category success for brands before?
Previous examples, such as Under Armour's deal with Stephen Curry, show that an elite athlete does not guarantee commercial or cultural success in a new category.

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