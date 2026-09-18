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Zelenskiy launches 'Carpathian Eight' initiative on trade, security - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy launches 'Carpathian Eight' initiative on trade, security

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Zelenskiy Unveils Carpathian Eight Initiative for Trade and Security Boost

Launch of the Carpathian Eight Regional Grouping

Sept 18 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy launched on Friday a new regional grouping of eight countries from the Carpathian region of central and eastern Europe, at a summit in Ukraine designed to promote trade and security cooperation.

Summit Details and Participating Countries

At the meeting in western Ukraine, Zelenskiy thanked regional allies for keeping trade and transport links open following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

The new grouping brings together Romania, Serbia, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, and the European Union.

Key Attendees at the Inaugural Event

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Romania's President Nicusor Dan attended the inaugural event, which is expected to last until Sunday.

Objectives and Priorities of the Initiative

"This marks the start of a movement that should bring our countries even closer together and create another strong framework for cooperation at the EU level," Zelenskiy said on Telegram, citing the expansion of energy and logistics cooperation, cross-border trade, and security.    

Security and Economic Cooperation

"Naturally, security issues are a priority right now and for the years ahead," Zelenskiy said in a speech.          

Business Forum and Investment Prospects

Close to 550 business representatives were expected to attend the forum, with investment and trade agreements worth €1 billion ($1.15 billion) expected to be signed, Zelenskiy said.

"It's a good start: energy, logistics, infrastructure and cross-sector agreements," he said in a speech transmitted on Ukrainian TV.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8709 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The C8 unites Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Ukraine (plus EU institutions), forging a macro‑regional platform for security and economic integration (c8summit.org).
  • The initiative aligns eight Carpathian economies into a joint economic space, leveraging a combined GDP of around USD 3.15 trillion (2025) and a €115 billion project pipeline across sectors like energy, logistics, and infrastructure (c8summit.org).
  • The founding summit (Bukovel, Sept 18–20, 2026) gathered leaders, financiers and over 500 business representatives; it aims to mobilize strategic investment via an EU macro‑regional strategy framework (c8summit.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Carpathian Eight initiative?
It is a new regional alliance of eight countries from the Carpathian region focused on trade and security cooperation, launched by Ukraine.
Which countries are part of the Carpathian Eight?
Romania, Serbia, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, and the European Union participate in the initiative.
What are the main goals of the Carpathian Eight?
The main goals are expanding energy and logistics cooperation, fostering cross-border trade, and enhancing security among member countries.
How much investment is expected from the Carpathian Eight summit?
Investment and trade agreements worth €1 billion ($1.15 billion) are expected to be signed at the event.
Why is security a key focus for the Carpathian Eight?
Security has become a top priority due to the ongoing effects of Russia’s 2022 invasion and the need for closer regional collaboration.

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