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Fire caused by drones at oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl has been extinguished, governor says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Fire caused by drones at oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl has been extinguished, governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Fire at Russian Oil Refinery in Yaroslavl Extinguished After Drone Attack

Details of the Incident and Its Aftermath

Emergency Response to the Fire

MOSCOW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Emergency crews have extinguished a major oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region after a big Ukrainian drone attack, Mikhail Evrayev, the regional governor, said on Thursday.

Firefighting Efforts and Resources Deployed

"The fire in the fuel tanks, caused by falling drone debris, has been put out as quickly as possible," Evrayev said on Telegram. He said 102 firefighters and 47 pieces of equipment had been dispatched to fight the blaze.

Extent of the Damage and Casualties

Visual Evidence and Social Media Reports

Unverified images posted on social media had showed plumes of thick black smoke rising over the facility, some 250 km (160 miles) northeast of Moscow.

Drone Attack Details

Evrayev had earlier said air defence units had repelled "the largest attack by enemy drones. All 93 drones were shot down by air defence and electronic warfare units."

Injuries and Fatalities

He said four people had received shrapnel wounds, but that nobody had been killed.

Ukrainian Military Actions and Broader Impact

Statements from Ukrainian Officials

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram earlier on Thursday that the Ukrainian military had hit two Russian oil refineries - the Bashneft-Novoil refinery in the republic of Bashkortostan, and the Slavneft-Yanos refinery in the Yaroslavl region. There was no immediate comment from Russian officials in Bashkortostan.

Impact on Russian Oil Industry

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian oil refineries in recent months, causing fuel shortages that authorities have stabilised in many parts of Russia though government officials say problems remain in some areas.

Significance of the Yaroslavl Refinery

The refinery in Yaroslavl - which has been targeted by Ukraine before - has a processing capacity of 15 million metric tons per year, or around 300,000 barrels per day.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn, Ron Popeski and Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • The Slavneft‑YANOS refinery in Yaroslavl (capacity ~15 million metric tons/year or ~300,000 barrels/day) was struck during Ukraine’s intensified drone campaign targeting oil infrastructure. (mod.gov.ua)
  • Russia’s emergency crews—102 firefighters and 47 pieces of equipment—rapidly extinguished the blaze caused by falling drone debris. (apnews.com)
  • Ukraine’s long‑range drone attacks have doubled since 2025, disrupting dozens of refineries and contributing to widespread fuel shortages in Russia. (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the fire at the Yaroslavl oil refinery?
The fire was caused by debris from a Ukrainian drone attack on the refinery.
How quickly was the fire at the refinery extinguished?
Emergency crews extinguished the fire as quickly as possible after the incident.
Were there any casualties from the Yaroslavl refinery fire?
Four people received shrapnel wounds, but there were no fatalities reported.
How many drones were involved in the attack?
According to officials, 93 drones were shot down during the attack.
What is the processing capacity of the Yaroslavl refinery?
The refinery can process 15 million metric tons per year, or around 300,000 barrels per day.

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