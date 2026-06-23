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Deutsche Boerse seeks approval under EU subsidies rules for Allfunds deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Deutsche Boerse seeks approval under EU subsidies rules for Allfunds deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Deutsche Boerse Seeks EU Approval for Record Allfunds Acquisition Deal

Overview of Deutsche Boerse's Acquisition and EU Regulatory Process

Introduction to the Acquisition

BRUSSELS, June 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse has sought approval under EU subsidies rules for its record €5.35 billion ($6 billion) acquisition of Amsterdam-listed fund trading platform Allfunds, a European Commission filing shows.

EU Regulatory Review and Timeline

Commission's Role and Decision Deadline

The Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, set a July 27 deadline for its decision. It can open a full-scale investigation after its preliminary review if it has serious concerns.

Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) Explained

The EU's Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) takes aim at unfair foreign aid for companies looking to acquire rivals in the 27-country bloc or taking part in public tenders.

Additional Regulatory Requirements

Merger Rules and Deal Timeline

Deutsche Boerse, which expects to close the deal in the first half of 2027, will also be required to seek EU approval under merger rules.

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.8790 euros) 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Deutsche Börse has formally notified the European Commission under the EU’s Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) regarding its €5.35 billion acquisition of Allfunds, marking the first step in assessing distortive foreign subsidies. (competition-policy.ec.europa.eu)
  • The Commission’s preliminary review must conclude by July 27, 2026; if concerns arise, it may launch a full in‑depth investigation before deciding whether to approve, impose remedies or block the deal. (competition-policy.ec.europa.eu)
  • Assuming FSR clearance, the transaction remains subject to EU merger control and is expected to close in the first half of 2027 following satisfaction of all regulatory conditions. (cashmarket.deutsche-boerse.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Deutsche Boerse's acquisition of Allfunds?
The acquisition is valued at €5.35 billion ($6 billion).
Why does Deutsche Boerse need EU approval for the Allfunds deal?
The EU requires approval under subsidies and merger rules to ensure fair competition.
What is the deadline for the EU Commission's decision on the deal?
The European Commission set July 27 as the deadline for its decision.
What does the EU’s Foreign Subsidies Regulation address?
It targets unfair foreign aid to companies attempting acquisitions or participating in public tenders in the EU.

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