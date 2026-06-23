Deutsche Boerse Seeks EU Approval for Record Allfunds Acquisition Deal
Overview of Deutsche Boerse's Acquisition and EU Regulatory Process
Introduction to the Acquisition
BRUSSELS, June 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse has sought approval under EU subsidies rules for its record €5.35 billion ($6 billion) acquisition of Amsterdam-listed fund trading platform Allfunds, a European Commission filing shows.
EU Regulatory Review and Timeline
Commission's Role and Decision Deadline
The Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, set a July 27 deadline for its decision. It can open a full-scale investigation after its preliminary review if it has serious concerns.
Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) Explained
The EU's Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) takes aim at unfair foreign aid for companies looking to acquire rivals in the 27-country bloc or taking part in public tenders.
Additional Regulatory Requirements
Merger Rules and Deal Timeline
Deutsche Boerse, which expects to close the deal in the first half of 2027, will also be required to seek EU approval under merger rules.
Currency Conversion
($1 = 0.8790 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alexander Smith)