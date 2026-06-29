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Father and son rescued after four days buried under rubble of Venezuela's earthquakes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Father and Son Pulled Alive After Four Days Trapped in Venezuela Earthquakes

By Efrain Otero

Rescue Efforts and Aftermath of the Venezuela Earthquakes

The Dramatic Rescue

LA GUAIRA, Venezuela, June 28 (Reuters) - A father and his son were pulled out alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Sunday, four days after the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela.

It was a scene that gave hope to the French and U.S. rescue workers active in the area as they race against the clock to find more survivors.

The Scene in La Guaira

Rescue workers carried the pair, visibly weakened and both wearing masks, on improvised fabric stretchers through debris-strewn streets to a waiting ambulance, as a crowd gathered around the emergency vehicles in La Guaira.

The coastal state was hardest hit by the earthquakes on Wednesday that left at least 1,450 dead and thousands missing.

Challenges Faced by Rescue Teams

Painstaking Search and Medical Response

Their rescue came after 12 hours of painstaking efforts by teams that combed through the ruins using specialized search cameras, carefully working through unstable rubble to reach the trapped victims.

Medical Condition of Survivors

"They are extremely weak, as any patient trapped under rubble for four days would be, so we are doing everything possible to rehydrate them and administer various medications during the extraction process, which is moving very slowly," said a member of the French Civil Security.

International Collaboration

The rescue team in that area includes members of the French Civil Security and American responders from the Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team in Virginia, who the previous day rescued a mother and her 9-month-old baby.

Ongoing Search and Hope for Survivors

Rescue Operations Continue

Before extracting the family members, rescuers prepared intravenous drips and cleared debris. Others remained beside the rubble searching for signs of life and communicating with their colleagues among the remains.

At least 33 people were rescued over the weekend, though tens of thousands remain missing, heightening fears that time is running out to find survivors.

Survival Odds After Earthquakes

According to specialists, after 72 hours following an earthquake, the odds of finding victims alive beneath the rubble drop dramatically.

(Reporting by Efrain Otero en La Guaira, Venezuela, and Diego Ore in Mexico City; Editing by Christian Plumb and Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Rescue provided a rare moment of hope as a father and son were pulled alive from collapsed building rubble four days after the quakes hit—a testament to ongoing efforts by French and U.S. teams (apnews.com).
  • The death toll has surged—official counts range from approximately 920 to 1,450—with tens of thousands of people reported missing, underscoring the catastrophe’s vast scale (m.economictimes.com).
  • The quakes occurred as a rare seismic “doublet” with magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 just seconds apart, triggering widespread destruction in La Guaira and surrounding areas, and falling rescue odds as time passes post‑72‑hour window (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How long were the father and son trapped under the rubble?
They were trapped for four days before being rescued alive by emergency teams.
Who conducted the rescue operation in La Guaira, Venezuela?
French Civil Security members and U.S. responders from Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team led the operation.
How many people have been rescued in Venezuela so far?
At least 33 people were rescued over the weekend following the earthquakes.
What is the current situation in the coastal state of La Guaira?
La Guaira was the hardest hit by the earthquakes, with at least 1,450 dead and thousands still missing.
Why does the chance of finding survivors diminish after 72 hours?
According to specialists, the odds of finding victims alive drop dramatically after 72 hours post-earthquake.

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