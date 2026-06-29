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Facing China, one Taiwan Coast Guard officer draws strength from the gods

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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security Asia-Pacific Taiwan China Geopolitics

How Taiwan Coast Guard Combines Faith and Duty Amid China Tensions

Faith and Duty on the Frontline of the Taiwan Strait

By Yimou Lee, Fabian Hamacher and Ann Wang

The Role of Faith in Daily Operations

PENGHU, Taiwan, June 29 (Reuters) - When Yeh Chih-sheng steps aboard Taiwan Coast Guard vessel CG1005 in the choppy waters of the Taiwan Strait, he brings more than his uniform and orders: he also has temple charms blessed by the gods revered by fishermen for protection at sea.

Yeh is first mate of the 2,400-ton ship based in Taiwan's Penghu islands, and part of Taipei's maritime frontline as China asserts its claim of sovereignty over the democratically governed island.

Spiritual Anchors: The Five Lords

Off duty, he is an assistant priest, or "sio-huat" in Taiwanese, at a Penghu temple devoted to the Five Lords — guardian deities long worshipped by coastal communities for safe seas and protection from plague.

Yeh has served the gods since primary school, helping spirit mediums during rituals in which deities are believed to descend from the heavens and deliver instructions.

Faith and Reassurance for the Community

"The Coast Guard is a tangible backing people can see," Yeh said. "The Five Lords are a spiritual anchor in people's hearts. Both help bring fishermen and ordinary people a sense of reassurance."

Facing Growing Tensions with China

Source of Reassurance Amid Rising Pressures

SOURCE OF REASSURANCE

That fusion of duty and faith has become a source of comfort for Yeh, as Taiwan faces growing military pressure from China, which has not ruled out using force to bring the democratically governed island under Chinese control. 

Taipei rejects China's territorial claims, especially Beijing's view that it has the right to carry out "law enforcement" patrols in Taiwan's waters.

China's actions have attracted concern from the U.S. and some of its allies, which last week said recent operations off Taiwan's east coast threatened stability.    

China's defence ministry said on Thursday its Coast Guard patrols were "lawful, legitimate and necessary". 

Reuters was given rare access to Yeh's ship in Penghu, an archipelago in the Taiwan Strait, through which billions of dollars of trade passes every year.

Guarding the Median Line

Encounters with Chinese Vessels

CROSSING THE MEDIAN LINE

Yeh said Chinese warships and Coast Guard vessels now often cross the median line that once served as an unofficial buffer and come close to Taiwan's 24-nautical mile contiguous zone.

"They have already erased the median line," Yeh said, adding that his job was to monitor and warn Chinese vessels away using water cannon, loudspeakers, LED boards and radio messages rather than escalating the encounter.

Principles and Protection

Yeh said he followed the Coast Guard's principle of "not provoking and not yielding", and he carries talismans and command tablets from the temple when he goes on patrol.

Standing beside the temple's Chienchiu Paochien, or ceremonial divine boat, Yeh said the vessel, like his coast guard ship, served to guard the Taiwan Strait and protect fishermen and ordinary people.

"What we protect is people's sense of safety and peace of mind," Yeh said. "With the coast guard and navy there, people can live normally."

(Reporting By Yimou Lee, Fabian Hamacher and Ann Wang; Editing by Ben Blanchard and Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • Spiritual and institutional protection blend: Yeh carries temple‑blessed talismans from the Five Lords alongside Coast Guard mission protocols.
  • China’s military increasingly flouts the unofficial median line in the Taiwan Strait, narrowing buffer zones and heightening tensions—Taipei reports dozens of incursions in recent exercises (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Yeh’s dual roles—as first mate and assistant priest—embody both tangible and intangible guardianship, reinforcing public reassurance in unstable maritime contexts.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Yeh Chih-sheng and what is his role?
Yeh Chih-sheng is the first mate of the Taiwan Coast Guard vessel CG1005 based in Penghu and also serves as an assistant temple priest.
How does faith play a role in Yeh's Coast Guard duties?
Yeh carries temple charms blessed by guardian deities for protection at sea, blending faith with his responsibility of safeguarding Taiwan's waters.
What recent challenges has the Taiwan Coast Guard faced from China?
Chinese warships and Coast Guard vessels have increasingly crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, raising tensions and challenges for Taiwan's maritime security.
How does Yeh respond to Chinese vessels near Taiwan's waters?
Yeh monitors, warns, and attempts to deter Chinese vessels using water cannon, loudspeakers, LED boards, and radio messages while following a non-provocative stance.
Why is the Taiwan Strait strategically important?
The Taiwan Strait is a critical maritime route through which billions of dollars of trade pass annually and is central to Taiwan's security.

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