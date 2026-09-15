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Headlines

Kim Kardashian awarded symbolic €1 damages over Paris jewel heist

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Kim Kardashian Awarded €1 in Civil Damages Over Paris Jewel Heist

Details and Aftermath of the Paris Jewel Heist

The 2016 Paris Hotel Robbery

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian was awarded a symbolic €1 ($1.15) in damages on Tuesday from the thieves who tied her up at gunpoint in a Paris hotel in 2016 and stole her jewels, including her $4 million engagement ring, a lawyer said. 

Civil Damages Case and Court Proceedings

Kardashian, who had testified that she thought she was going to die during the ordeal, had sought the symbolic amount from some of those convicted in May 2025 over the heist in a civil damages case, according to a lawyer for the hotel's receptionist - another plaintiff.

The "Grandpa Robbers" and Unrecovered Jewels

The robbers, often referred to in France as the "Grandpa Robbers" because of their advanced ages, wore ski masks and were disguised as police officers. The robbery was, at the time it occurred, France's largest in 20 years. Most of the jewels were never recovered, including the engagement ring given to her by then-husband, rapper Kanye West (now known as Ye).

Other Plaintiffs and Damages Awarded

The hotel receptionist had sought €500,000 in damages, and was awarded about €110,000, his lawyer said.

Reactions and Statements

Kardashian's Paris lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.

Sentencing and Forgiveness

Kardashian in court in 2025 told Aomar Ait Khedache, the mastermind of the robbery and then aged 69, that she forgave him, but that doing so did not take away the trauma of the events. He was jailed for three years, and seven others were convicted for crimes linked to the heist.

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.8666 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Kim Kardashian was granted the symbolic €1 she sought in her civil claim related to the 2016 Paris jewelry robbery, underscoring the psychological impact more than financial gain.
  • The hotel receptionist, also a plaintiff, was awarded approximately €110,000 in damages, reflecting differing levels of harm and claims.
  • The armed robbery by a gang dubbed the “Grandpa Robbers” in 2016 was France’s largest jewelry heist in two decades; most of the stolen items, including a $4 million engagement ring, remain unrecovered.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much was Kim Kardashian awarded in damages over the Paris jewel heist?
Kim Kardashian was awarded a symbolic €1 in civil damages over the 2016 Paris jewel heist.
What jewels were stolen from Kim Kardashian in the Paris hotel robbery?
Jewels stolen included Kim Kardashian's $4 million engagement ring and other valuables, most of which were never recovered.
Who were the 'Grandpa Robbers' involved in the heist?
The robbers, known as the 'Grandpa Robbers' due to their advanced ages, disguised themselves as police officers during the heist.
What compensation did the hotel receptionist receive after the heist?
The hotel receptionist sought €500,000 in damages but was awarded about €110,000.
Were the perpetrators of the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery convicted?
Eight individuals, including mastermind Aomar Ait Khedache, were convicted for their roles in the heist.

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