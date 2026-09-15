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German chancellor cancels New York trip amid political pressure, source says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German chancellor cancels New York trip amid political pressure, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Politics Europe Germany UN Elections

German Chancellor Cancels New York Visit Due to Domestic Political Pressure

Chancellor Merz Faces Political Challenges at Home

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will not travel to New York as planned next week because his presence is required in Berlin, a government source said on Tuesday.

Political Pressure Mounts After State Elections

The conservative chancellor has come under pressure following a historic result for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the state of Saxony-Anhalt on September 6, with two more state elections serving as his next test on Sunday.

Upcoming State Elections and Their Significance

Merz had been scheduled to attend the UN General Assembly in New York.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Rachel More; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Merz’s cancellation underscores crisis management amid political backlash over AfD’s surge to nearly 44% in Saxony‑Anhalt and erosion of CDU support at home (internazionale.it).
  • His reform agenda, including pension and social measures, is under strain as coalition partners call for moderation, while AfD’s rise complicates investor confidence and political stability (marketscreener.com).
  • With more regional elections on September 20 in Berlin and Mecklenburg‑Western Pomerania where AfD also leads, the cancellation reflects Merz’s need to focus domestic attention on averting further setbacks (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the German chancellor cancel his trip to New York?
Friedrich Merz cancelled his New York trip to remain in Berlin due to mounting political pressure after recent election results.
What event was the German chancellor scheduled to attend in New York?
He was scheduled to attend the UN General Assembly in New York.
When are the next major tests for Chancellor Merz?
Two more state elections are scheduled for the upcoming Sunday, serving as his next test.
Who reported and edited the news about the Chancellor’s cancelled trip?
The report was by Andreas Rinke, written by Rachel More, and edited by Barbara Lewis.

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