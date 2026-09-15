German Chancellor Cancels New York Visit Due to Domestic Political Pressure

Chancellor Merz Faces Political Challenges at Home

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will not travel to New York as planned next week because his presence is required in Berlin, a government source said on Tuesday.

Political Pressure Mounts After State Elections

The conservative chancellor has come under pressure following a historic result for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the state of Saxony-Anhalt on September 6, with two more state elections serving as his next test on Sunday.

Upcoming State Elections and Their Significance

Merz had been scheduled to attend the UN General Assembly in New York.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Rachel More; editing by Barbara Lewis)