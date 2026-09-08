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Factbox-What would Germany's AfD do in first 100 days if it takes power in Saxony-Anhalt? - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Factbox-What would Germany's AfD do in first 100 days if it takes power in Saxony-Anhalt?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Finance Politics Germany Elections public policy

Analyzing AfD’s Planned Policy Moves in Saxony-Anhalt’s First 100 Days

Overview of AfD’s Policy Agenda and Implications

BERLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The far-right Alternative for Germany's (AfD) Ulrich Siegmundis the most likely next leader of the eastern state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt after a historic election win.

The 35-year-old former fragrance salesman has laid out 10 points that he would like to achieve in the first 100 days of office as part of his "Vision 2026" election manifesto.

The AfD won nearly 44% of the vote on Sunday, but fell short of an absolute majority in the state legislature. It hopes to poach individual conservative lawmakers to be able to govern.

Media and Culture Policy Initiatives

MEDIA AND CULTURE

Reforming Public Broadcasting

Public broadcasters have been one of Siegmund's primary campaign targets, which he says are biased and bloated.

His first point of action would be to withdraw from an agreement between Germany's federal states that regulates media practices.

He said this would be a first step towards abolishing a public broadcasting licence fee of €18.36 ($21.33) a month that households are required to pay to support channels such as ARD and ZDF, regardless of whether they own a television or radio.

In its place, the party would institute a tax-funded model.

National Identity and Cultural Changes

Other points include flying Germany's flag at public buildings and starting a "think German" campaign aimed at rekindling national pride.

The proposal would challenge Germany's postwar political culture, which places strong emphasis on remembrance of Nazi crimes and often treats overt displays of nationalism with caution.

Volunteer Incentives

An AfD-led government would also offer a 50% subsidy for people who volunteer to help with disaster relief and emergency medical services to get their driver's licences. A licence can cost up to €4,000.

Migration Policy Proposals

MIGRATION

Deportation and Detention Measures

The AfD candidate also promises "deportations from the first minute," in an echo of U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign. Siegmund said he would achieve this by significantly increasing the number of spaces to hold people awaiting deportation.

When challenged on the campaign trail, he denied that the deportation would apply to gainfully employed foreigners settled in the state with a legal right to reside and said it would apply only to those with no right to stay.

Education and Asylum Seeker Programs

In schools, he would create separate classrooms for refugee children who have no prospect of remaining in Germany, and his interior ministry would also compel all municipalities to create obligatory work programs for asylum seekers.

Government and Political Reforms

GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS

Funding and Structural Changes

Siegmund promises to cut off taxpayer funds that go towards political foundations, saying he does not want to contribute any more money "for the cronyism of the established parties."

He also wants to reduce the number of ministries through merging functions and avoiding redundancies, and eliminate one ministry entirely - without naming which one.

Review of COVID-19 Response

Siegmund also wants to initiate a review of how the state government responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, alleging that there are numbers, dates and facts that the public should be made aware of and that require the previous government to take responsibility for to avoid a similar situation in future.

Currency Note

($1 = 0.8610 euros)

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • AfD’s “100‑Day” plan targets abolition of the €18.36/month public broadcasting licence fee via cancelling state media treaties and switching to tax funding (lemonde.fr).
  • The strategy includes ‘deportations from the first minute,’ expanding detention capacity, segregated classrooms for refugee children, and mandatory work for asylum seekers (elpais.com).
  • Cultural and administrative reforms include flag‑raising, a “think German” campaign, merging ministries, subsidizing driver’s licenses for volunteers, and launching a COVID‑19 commission (sueddeutsche.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What immediate changes does AfD propose in media and culture in Saxony-Anhalt?
AfD plans to withdraw from the state media agreement, abolish public broadcasting fees, and shift to a tax-funded model, alongside promoting national pride.
How does AfD intend to handle migration in Saxony-Anhalt?
AfD proposes increased deportation efforts, more detention spaces, and separate classrooms for refugee children with no long-term prospects.
What government reforms has Ulrich Siegmund outlined?
Siegmund aims to cut funds for political foundations, reduce ministries by merging functions, and review the state's COVID-19 response.
Will existing residents with legal status be affected by AfD’s deportation policy?
No, AfD’s deportation policies target only those without the right to stay, not legally employed foreigners settled in the state.
What financial support does AfD propose for volunteers?
AfD suggests offering a 50% subsidy for volunteer disaster relief and emergency medical service workers to obtain their driver's licenses.

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