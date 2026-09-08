MBDA Secures Spanish Navy Contract for Anti-Missile Systems in Major Milestone

MBDA's Breakthrough Deal with the Spanish Navy

Contract Details and Significance

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - European defence company MBDA said on Tuesday it had won a contract to supply anti-missile equipment to the Spanish navy.

Scope of Supply

• MBDA will supply three SIMBAD RC anti-missile systems to Spain's navy.

Executive Statement

• "This first contract with the Spanish Navy is a historic milestone for MBDA. It reflects the expansion of our activities in Spain and reaffirms our long-term commitment to the country," Chief Executive Eric Beranger said in a statement.

Financial Details

• The company did not disclose the value of the deal.

MBDA Ownership Structure

Stakeholders

• Airbus and Britain's BAE Systems each own 37.5% stakes in MBDA. Italy's Leonardo owns the remaining 25%.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Mark Potter)