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Finance

European defence company MBDA wins Spanish navy anti-missile contract

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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MBDA Secures Spanish Navy Contract for Anti-Missile Systems in Major Milestone

MBDA's Breakthrough Deal with the Spanish Navy

Contract Details and Significance

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - European defence company MBDA said on Tuesday it had won a contract to supply anti-missile equipment to the Spanish navy.

Scope of Supply

• MBDA will supply three SIMBAD RC anti-missile systems to Spain's navy.

Executive Statement

• "This first contract with the Spanish Navy is a historic milestone for MBDA. It reflects the expansion of our activities in Spain and reaffirms our long-term commitment to the country," Chief Executive Eric Beranger said in a statement.

Financial Details

• The company did not disclose the value of the deal.

MBDA Ownership Structure

Stakeholders

• Airbus and Britain's BAE Systems each own 37.5% stakes in MBDA. Italy's Leonardo owns the remaining 25%.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The SIMBAD‑RC is a compact, remotely controlled short‑range air‑defense system using Mistral 3 fire‑and‑forget missiles, operable 24/7 by a single operator under all weather and sea conditions (mbda-systems.com).
  • The €29.7 million framework contract, running through 2036, covers three systems for the F‑80 frigates and fills a capability gap while the next‑generation F‑110 program is still being developed (elespanol.com).
  • This is MBDA’s first direct contract with the Spanish Navy, representing a strategic expansion of its presence and long‑term industrial commitment in Spain (elespanol.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What contract did MBDA recently win with the Spanish navy?
MBDA secured a contract to supply three SIMBAD RC anti-missile systems to the Spanish navy.
Why is the contract significant for MBDA?
This is MBDA's first contract with the Spanish navy and marks a historic milestone, reflecting the company's expanded activities in Spain.
What companies own stakes in MBDA?
Airbus and Britain's BAE Systems each own 37.5% of MBDA, while Italy's Leonardo owns 25%.
Was the value of the Spanish navy contract disclosed?
No, MBDA did not disclose the value of the deal.
What type of equipment is MBDA supplying to Spain?
MBDA is supplying three SIMBAD RC anti-missile systems to the Spanish navy.

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