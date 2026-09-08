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Russia does not seek 'de-dollarisation', open to payment methods, Kremlin says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia does not seek 'de-dollarisation', open to payment methods, Kremlin says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets BRICS International trade

Russia Does Not Seek De-Dollarisation, Open to Payment Methods: Kremlin Says

Kremlin's Stance on De-Dollarisation and International Payments

NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russia does not seek "de-dollarisation" and is open to every acceptable method of payment, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, in a virtual interaction with Indian reporters, days before the BRICS leaders' summit in New Delhi.

Some countries are using their national currency as a political tool, he added, without naming any country.

Upcoming BRICS Summit and Russia's Participation

  • President Putin's Agenda at the Summit

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, where he will promote security, the economy, finance and culture, Peskov said.

  • Bilateral Talks with India

    Putin will also hold two-way talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, with trade and economy forming a large part of the agenda, he said.

Economic and Trade Cooperation

  • Rare Earths Exploration

    Cooperation on rare earths exploration is being discussed between New Delhi and Moscow, Peskov said.

  • Transactions in National Currencies

    BRICS Currency Transactions

    Peskov added that 90% of transactions between Russia and BRICS nations are conducted in national currencies.

    Indian Rupees Accumulation Issue

    The issue of Russian firms accumulating excess Indian rupees due to two-way trade with India in national currencies is being gradually resolved, he said.

Defense Cooperation

  • Sukhoi Su-57 Fighter Jet Deal

    The issue of Russia selling its Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet to India is on the bilateral agenda, Peskov said.

About BRICS

BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, ⁠India, China, South Africa as well as Ethiopia, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran and the UAE.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Nikunj Ohri, Writing by Hritam Mukherjee; Editing by YP Rajesh)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia denies pursuing active ‘de‑dollarisation’, stating that restrictions forced diversification, not policy direction; but is pragmatic about payment methods (en.special.kremlin.ru).
  • Around 90% of Russia’s transactions with BRICS partners are already conducted in national currencies, underscoring growing regional financial integration (tass.com).
  • Ahead of the New Delhi BRICS summit, Russia emphasizes cooperation on trade, rare‑earths, and Su‑57 jet talks with India, signaling deepening bilateral economic ties (aajtak.in).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Russia seeking de-dollarisation in international trade?
No, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia does not seek de-dollarisation and is open to every acceptable method of payment.
What issues are being discussed between India and Russia?
Key issues include trade, economy, rare earths exploration, and Russia's potential sale of the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet to India.
How are Russia and BRICS nations conducting transactions?
About 90% of transactions between Russia and BRICS nations are now conducted using national currencies.
What is being done about excess Indian rupees held by Russian firms?
The issue of excess rupees due to trade in national currencies is being gradually resolved, according to Peskov.
When and where will the BRICS leaders' summit be held?
The BRICS leaders' summit will take place in New Delhi on September 12-13.

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