Russia Does Not Seek De-Dollarisation, Open to Payment Methods: Kremlin Says
Kremlin's Stance on De-Dollarisation and International Payments
NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russia does not seek "de-dollarisation" and is open to every acceptable method of payment, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, in a virtual interaction with Indian reporters, days before the BRICS leaders' summit in New Delhi.
Some countries are using their national currency as a political tool, he added, without naming any country.
Upcoming BRICS Summit and Russia's Participation
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President Putin's Agenda at the Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, where he will promote security, the economy, finance and culture, Peskov said.
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Bilateral Talks with India
Putin will also hold two-way talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, with trade and economy forming a large part of the agenda, he said.
Economic and Trade Cooperation
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Rare Earths Exploration
Cooperation on rare earths exploration is being discussed between New Delhi and Moscow, Peskov said.
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Transactions in National Currencies
BRICS Currency Transactions
Peskov added that 90% of transactions between Russia and BRICS nations are conducted in national currencies.
Indian Rupees Accumulation Issue
The issue of Russian firms accumulating excess Indian rupees due to two-way trade with India in national currencies is being gradually resolved, he said.
Defense Cooperation
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Sukhoi Su-57 Fighter Jet Deal
The issue of Russia selling its Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet to India is on the bilateral agenda, Peskov said.
About BRICS
BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa as well as Ethiopia, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran and the UAE.