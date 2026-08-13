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Antwerp diamond sector rejects link between Trump ring and tariff exemption - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Antwerp diamond sector rejects link between Trump ring and tariff exemption

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Antwerp Diamond Industry Rejects Claims on Trump Gift and US Tariff Exemption

Antwerp Diamond Sector Responds to Allegations Linking Gift and Tariff Exemption

BRUSSELS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Antwerp diamond sector has rejected allegations there was a link between an 18-carat gold ring encrusted with 321 diamonds recently gifted to U.S. President Donald Trump and the exemption of Europe's diamond industry from new tariffs weeks later.

Official Statement from Antwerp World Diamond Centre

"The discussion about U.S. import tariffs was entirely separate from (the gifted ring)", the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, which represents the Belgian city's diamond sector, said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Background of the Gift

  • The statement follows a letter by two Democratic senators demanding answers from both AWDC and David Gotlib Luxury Cufflinks, which had gifted the ring, warning that the gift raised legal questions under ​U.S. federal bribery law and could result in criminal penalties for the companies.
  • "The ring was designed and gifted on the occasion of the official celebration of 250 years of American independence, organized by the U.S. Embassy in Belgium. Without that celebration, there would have been no ring," the AWDC statement said.
  • David Gotlib Luxury Cufflinks was not immediately available for comment when approached by Reuters and there was no immediate response from a PR representative or via LinkedIn.

Timeline of Tariff Decisions

  • The sector had secured 0% tariff in September 2025 but when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Trump's tariff law, he pivoted to a 10% global tariff for 150 days which AWDC said also affected the diamond sector.
  • AWDC said that when new tariffs were announced, the sector had pushed for the 0% tariff to be implemented again but that this was "entirely separate" from the gift.

Presentation of the Gift

  • The ring was presented to the U.S. ambassador in Belgium by the AWDC president and Gotlib on June 28 as a gift for Trump ​in honour of the 250th anniversary of the U.S.

U.S. Administration's Position

  • On July 24, the Trump administration officially ​exempted European natural diamonds from new Section 301 tariffs, restoring the industry's prior 0% tariff ‌access.
  • The White House has ​denied any favours ⁠to special interests. A spokesman has said that the decision to exempt the diamond industry from new tariffs merely upheld the Trump administration's previous agreement to provide preferential treatment for diamonds under a ⁠U.S.-European ​Union trade deal signed in Scotland last July.

Legal and Ethical Considerations

  • An administration ​official said the diamond ring was federal property, and if the president wanted to keep it, he would have ​to pay the government market price for it.
Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • AWDC rejects any link between the gift—a ring presented June 28, 2026—and the U.S. decision on July 24 to exempt European‑cut natural diamonds from new tariffs
  • The diamond ring commemorated America’s 250th anniversary and was presented at a U.S. Embassy event in Brussels, not as a quid pro quo
  • Tariff exemption followed legal and regulatory shifts: initial 0% from September 2025, lapse in February 2026 after Supreme Court ruling on IEEPA, then restored under Section 301 on July 24 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Was the diamond ring gifted to President Trump linked to tariff exemptions for European diamonds?
No, the Antwerp diamond sector stated that the gift was unrelated to the US tariff exemption decision.
Why was the diamond ring presented to President Trump?
The ring was gifted to honor the 250th anniversary of American independence during an official event in Belgium.
How did the AWDC respond to allegations of bribery?
AWDC rejected the claims, insisting the tariff discussions and the gift were entirely separate matters.
What was the outcome regarding US tariffs on European diamonds?
The Trump administration exempted European natural diamonds from new tariffs, restoring the previous 0% tariff rate.
Who gifted the ring to President Trump?
The ring was presented by the AWDC president and David Gotlib Luxury Cufflinks to the US ambassador in Belgium as a gift for Trump.

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