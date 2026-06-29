GBAF Logo
Analysis-Russia pounds on the gates of Ukraine's 'fortress belt' - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Analysis-Russia pounds on the gates of Ukraine's 'fortress belt'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Eastern Europe

Russia Intensifies Assault on Ukraine's Strategic Fortress Belt Line

Escalating Conflict in Ukraine's Eastern Fortress Belt

By Dan Peleschuk and Anatolii Stepanov

KYIV/NEAR DRUZHKIVKA, Ukraine, June 29 (Reuters) - Russia is grinding its way into Kostiantynivka, a key stronghold in Ukraine's eastern "fortress belt" long coveted by the Kremlin, even as its gains across the rest of the 1,200-km front line have largely stalled.

Fighting has begun to seep into the city itself. Small groups of Russian soldiers are attempting to infiltrate its outskirts, senior Ukrainian commanders said last week, suggesting close-quarters assaults could follow.

Kostiantynivka is the southernmost of four key settlements forming a defensive line central to Ukraine's effort to hold the heavily industrialised Donetsk region.

The push towards it underscores Moscow's enduring manpower advantage, even as Ukrainian mid-range drone strikes on logistics have weakened its fighting capabilities, analysts said.

"The effect (of mid-range strikes) hasn't been so great that it would have forced the Russians to suspend their offensive," said Emil Kastehelmi of the Black Bird conflict analysis team in Finland.

"So even though Russia has been taking increasingly heavy losses in the rear, they are still able to continue their offensives, at least in certain sectors."

Occupying Kostiantynivka would provide Russian forces a foothold from which to move north along the belt, now the central axis of their campaign.

But any advance would likely be long and bloody for its forces, in a possible echo of other costly sieges of eastern cities like Pokrovsk and Avdiivka.

President Vladimir Putin has insisted Russia must control all of Donetsk before the war ends. Ukraine still holds around a fifth of the region after more than four years of fighting.

'Stakes Rising Each Day': The Battle for Kostiantynivka

Putin said last week Russia was close to capturing Kostiantynivka, whose pre-war population of nearly 70,000 has fallen to around 2,000.

In comments to Ukrainian media, senior commanders of Kyiv's 19th Army Corps dismissed that claim as an exaggeration and said their troops were picking off small groups of Russians that had managed to enter.

Maj. Gen. Viktor Nikoliuk, the head of Ukraine's eastern operational command, told Ukraine's public broadcaster on Thursday that Kostiantynivka could hold out at the current rate of manpower and resources.

While the tactical situation is worsening for Ukraine, the Russian infiltrations are not enough for "a rapid operational breakthrough", the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said in a June 23 assessment.

Still, Russian efforts to envelop the city through pincer movements are steadily raising the cost for Kyiv of defending it, said Ukrainian analyst Ruslan Mykula, of the DeepState open-source mapping group.

"A choice will have to be made: either raise the stakes or withdraw," he said. "And right now, the situation is such that the stakes are rising with each passing day."

Kastehelmi said the city's fall "seems to be more of a question of time".

Moscow's troops are also encroaching on the northern end of the fortress belt, threatening the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk with frequent air and drone attacks from around 15 km (9 miles) away.

Ukrainian supply routes are already under sustained pressure, with artillery, drones and guided bombs battering infrastructure along the road north from Kostiantynivka, troops in the area said.

Drone-Infested Skies: The New Face of Warfare

Reuters recently joined members of the "Predator" rifle brigade under the National Police, assigned to patrol the embattled route against drones and remotely dropped mines.

Strands of fibre-optic cable, used to guide first-person-view drones, are strewn across anti-drone netting draped over the road, glistening under the scorching sun.

Ground robots carrying food, water and supplies - now the predominant method of delivery inside the so-called "kill zone" - trundle back and forth, as soldiers speed past on quad bikes.

The route is too dangerous to evacuate the dead and wounded on standard vehicles, said 34-year-old serviceman Oleksandr Kosmin: "Everything happens on foot."

Civilian life nearby is collapsing under the pressure. In Druzhkivka, around 12 km north, residents are being forced to leave as the fighting edges closer.

On one leafy street, a husband and wife were slumped, dead, inside a van struck by a Russian drone. White ribbons, meant to mark the vehicle as civilian, still fluttered on its roof.

"Why am I leaving? Because I'm scared. Drones are flying," said Larysa Sereda, 59, speaking from a police evacuation van.

"But I plan to return home. I don't want to stay in some strange place. The war will end, and I'll come home."

Russia's War Machine Stumbling Amid Ukrainian Resistance

The creeping Russian gains around Kostiantynivka come despite mounting strains on its war effort caused by Ukrainian attacks on supply lines to and from Crimea, as well as longer-range strikes on the oil sector.

Russian-installed authorities on the occupied Black Sea peninsula have imposed a state of emergency to deal with economic issues, and have halted all fuel sales to individuals and businesses.

On the battlefield more broadly, Russian forces appear overextended and frontline assaults often amount to just one or two soldiers, said Mykula, the Ukrainian analyst.

In comments to Reuters, however, Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-installed head of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, said Russia's campaign to capture more cities was continuing.

"Talking about whether this is happening slowly or quickly isn't really the point," he said.

Russian hardliners have urged Putin to abandon the U.S.-backed peace process and escalate his war as Ukraine's strikes intensify, including in Moscow.

(Additional reporting by Daniel Flynn in Kyiv; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia’s offensive is advancing slowly via infiltration and attrition, with limited ground gains in Kostiantynivka, while Ukraine regains lost positions and staves off concentrated breakthroughs (srpske.rs).
  • Kostiantynivka's strategic importance lies in its role within Ukraine’s fortress belt: if captured, it threatens supply lines to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk and could destabilize Ukraine’s eastern defensive network (csce.gov).
  • Although Russia maintains a manpower edge, Ukrainian mid-range drone strikes on logistics and energy infrastructure are constraining Moscow’s operational capabilities (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ukraine's 'fortress belt'?
Ukraine's 'fortress belt' is a defensive line of key settlements, including Kostiantynivka, designed to help Ukraine protect the industrial Donetsk region from Russian advances.
Why is Kostiantynivka significant in the current conflict?
Kostiantynivka is a strategic stronghold in the Donetsk region; its capture would give Russian forces a critical foothold to advance north and could shift the balance of the ongoing conflict.
How are Ukrainian forces defending against the Russian offensive?
Ukrainian forces are utilizing mid-range drone strikes on Russian logistics, deploying ground robots for supplies, anti-drone nets, and small defense groups to repel infiltrations.
What challenges do both sides face in this region?
Russia faces heavy losses and tough resistance; Ukraine is under pressure with strained supply routes and growing threats of encirclement and pincer attacks.
What could happen if Kostiantynivka falls to Russian forces?
The city's fall would likely allow Russian troops to expand their campaign northward, threaten additional settlements, and force Ukraine to reconsider its defensive strategy.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Banks get creative and look further afield as AI-fueled debt soars

Banks get creative and look further afield as AI-fueled debt soars

Image for On Greek island of Santorini, winemakers try to adapt to heat and drought

On Greek island of Santorini, winemakers try to adapt to heat and drought

Image for Senior Lebanese official slams US-brokered deal with Israel, warns of divisions

Senior Lebanese official slams US-brokered deal with Israel, warns of divisions

Image for UK mortgage approvals fall by most since December 2023, Bank of England data shows

UK mortgage approvals fall by most since December 2023, Bank of England data shows

Image for Bank of England's Pill adds voice to those concerned about 'scenario' forecasts

Bank of England's Pill adds voice to those concerned about 'scenario' forecasts

Image for French biotech company Ipsen to buy Kartos Therapeutics for $450 million

French biotech company Ipsen to buy Kartos Therapeutics for $450 million

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Spanish NGOs push undocumented migrants to apply for regularisation as deadline looms
Spanish NGOs push undocumented migrants to apply for regularisation as deadline looms
Image for Facing China, one Taiwan Coast Guard officer draws strength from the gods
Facing China, one Taiwan Coast Guard officer draws strength from the gods
Image for Father and son rescued after four days buried under rubble of Venezuela's earthquakes
Father and son rescued after four days buried under rubble of Venezuela's earthquakes
Image for Putin says Russia will press on with front-line campaign regardless of Ukraine proposals
Putin says Russia will press on with front-line campaign regardless of Ukraine proposals
Image for UK's likely next leader Burnham to unveil plan to shift power from London
UK's likely next leader Burnham to unveil plan to shift power from London
Image for Russian attacks kills four in Ukraine, local officials say
Russian attacks kills four in Ukraine, local officials say
Image for Russia's Putin acknowledges fuel shortages, task force set up to ensure supplies
Russia's Putin acknowledges fuel shortages, task force set up to ensure supplies
Image for Russia's ruling party runs Ukraine war veteran among lead candidates for September election
Russia's ruling party runs Ukraine war veteran among lead candidates for September election
Image for Thirty-three people rescued, thousands still missing after Venezuela quakes
Thirty-three people rescued, thousands still missing after Venezuela quakes
Image for Cricket-England test captain Stokes to retire from international cricket
Cricket-England test captain Stokes to retire from international cricket
Image for Pope Leo prays for Venezuela quake victims as EU sends emergency aid
Pope Leo prays for Venezuela quake victims as EU sends emergency aid
Image for Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes southern Portugal
Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes southern Portugal
View All Headlines Posts