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Arnault family to simplify LVMH shareholding structure through Christian Dior - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Arnault family to simplify LVMH shareholding structure through Christian Dior

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Arnault Family Merges Christian Dior and Agache to Streamline LVMH Ownership

Overview of the Arnault Family’s LVMH Shareholding Restructuring

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The family of French billionaire Bernard Arnault unveiled a plan to simplify the shareholding structure of the luxury group LVMH through Christian Dior, which also belongs to the family, a Dior statement said on Wednesday.

Details of the Merger

Agache and Christian Dior Consolidation

• The Arnault family will merge its holding company Agache with Christian Dior. Agache currently owns 96% of Dior shares and 97.1% of the voting rights in Christian Dior and 6.77% in LVMH and 8.49% of the voting rights in LVMH.

New Entity Structure and Control

• The new entity will be named Agache and it will control directly 49.76% in LVMH and 65.55% of voting rights.

Merger Timeline and Offer Details

Tender Offer for Remaining Christian Dior Shares

• The merger, expected in December, will include a tender offer for the 2.44% of the Christian Dior shares Agache does not own. The Arnault family will offer a price to be defined based on the market price of the LVMH share price.

Listing Status of the New Entity

• The Arnault family does not plan to delist the shares of the new entity.

Current Ownership and Voting Rights

Arnault Family’s Control Over LVMH

• The Arnault family controls 50.33% of LVMH and 66.27% of the voting rights.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • The merger will absorb Financière Agache into Agache, then Agache into Christian Dior, which will be restructured and renamed Agache SCA to directly hold around 49.8% of LVMH’s capital and 65.6% of voting rights, streamlining control.
  • A tender offer will be launched in early 2027 for the Christian Dior shares not owned by the family, offering minority shareholders liquidity while allowing them to remain invested in the new listed Agache SCA.
  • This move maintains the family’s long-term control approach—using an SCA structure introduced in 2022—and reflects the Arnaults’ continued commitment to governance continuity and operational simplification.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Arnault family's plan for LVMH's shareholding structure?
The Arnault family plans to simplify LVMH's shareholding by merging Agache with Christian Dior, increasing their direct control.
What companies are involved in the LVMH restructuring?
The restructuring involves Agache, Christian Dior, and LVMH, all controlled by the Arnault family.
Will Christian Dior be delisted after the merger?
No, the Arnault family does not plan to delist the shares of the new entity after the merger.
What percentage of LVMH and Dior will Agache control after the merger?
Agache will directly control 49.76% of LVMH and 65.55% of voting rights following the merger.
When is the LVMH shareholding restructure expected to take place?
The merger and restructuring are expected to take place in December.

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