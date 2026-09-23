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Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he signed drone deal with Finnish president - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he signed drone deal with Finnish president

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Ukraine and Finland Sign Drone Deal to Strengthen Defense and Security

Key Developments in Ukraine's International Drone Agreements

Signing of the Ukraine-Finland Drone Deal

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he had signed a "drone deal" with Finland's president, another in a series of agreements offering to combine Kyiv's technical expertise with other countries' industrial capacity.

Zelenskiy met Finnish President Alexander Stubb, along with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, praising both leaders for supporting Kyiv.

"And today we just signed a Drone Deal with Alex (Stubb) – an important step for jointly protecting our people and an even stronger partnership between our countries," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.

"We are always ready to share what has helped us save lives with our closest friends."

Ukraine's Rapid Advancement in Drone Technology

Development and Deployment Since 2022

When the war began in February 2022, Ukraine had limited experience in drone technology. Kyiv has rapidly developed its expertise and is now able to down drones, many of them designed by Iran.

It has offered its technology to a wide range of countries, many of them in the Middle East facing Iranian weaponry.

International Partnerships and Agreements

Kyiv has clinched "drone deals" with some 10 countries and has an accord with the European Union.

In his address to the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, Zelenskiy said a security accord had also been concluded with Australia.

Strategic Importance of Drone Deals

Adaptable Security Formats

He described the drone deals as "ready-made security formats that we adapt to each specific country and each specific region".

"We are already working with partners in the Gulf, the South Caucasus, and across Europe through drone deals."

Enhancing Border and Infrastructure Security

Control and Protection Capabilities

Developing drones, he said, allowed countries to control borders, mountain areas and roads "and without them, this would simply be impossible".

Resilience and Resource Organization

He added, "It is also about protecting infrastructure, about resilience, about organizing resources and defense forces so that critical infrastructure and transport can keep working even in the most difficult conditions."

"This is also part of the deals we offer."

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and by Tom Balmforth at the United Nations; Editing by David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • The agreement, signed by Zelenskiy and Finnish President Alexander Stubb on 23 September 2026, establishes a framework for defence materiel cooperation—commonly referred to as the “Drone Deal”—and supports joint drone production efforts in Finland. (patriagroup.com)
  • The partnership includes a Letter of Intent between Finnish defence firm Patria and Ukraine’s drone manufacturer General Cherry, aiming to initiate drone production in Finland and bolster Europe’s defence technology capabilities. (patriagroup.com)
  • This deal adds to Ukraine’s growing ‘drone diplomacy’ strategy, whereby Kyiv shares its extensive combat-tested drone defence technology worldwide in exchange for financial, technological, and industrial collaboration. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent drone deal between Ukraine and Finland?
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and Finnish President Stubb signed an agreement to combine Ukraine's drone technology with Finland's industrial capacity to enhance security.
How has Ukraine developed its drone technology since 2022?
Ukraine has rapidly advanced its drone technology since 2022, now offering its expertise to many countries and developing capabilities to counter enemy drones.
What are the benefits of Ukraine's drone deals with other countries?
These deals help partner countries control borders, protect infrastructure, and improve resilience and defense forces under challenging conditions.
With which regions and organizations has Ukraine signed drone agreements?
Ukraine has signed drone deals with around 10 countries, the European Union, and is working with partners in the Gulf, South Caucasus, and across Europe.
What is the strategic importance of these drone deals for Ukraine?
The deals provide ready-made security formats adaptable to specific countries, enhancing infrastructure protection and operational resilience.

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