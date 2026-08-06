GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Exclusive-Sinopec steps up Russian oil imports to offset Mideast supply cuts, traders and tracker say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-Sinopec steps up Russian oil imports to offset Mideast supply cuts, traders and tracker say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Sinopec Steps Up Russian Oil Imports to Offset Middle East Supply Cuts

Sinopec’s Strategic Shift in Crude Oil Sourcing Amid Global Supply Disruptions

By Chen Aizhu, Siyi Liu and Trixie Yap

Increased Russian Oil Purchases to Offset Middle East Shortfall

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China's state-owned Sinopec Corp, the world's biggest refiner, has ramped up purchases of Far East Russian oil to compensate for Middle East supplies diminished by the Iran war, according to multiple trade sources and ship tracking data.

Sinopec's purchases of Russian oil, which is cheaper than rival grades from sources such as Brazil and West Africa, have helped it maintain relatively stable throughput and ship surplus fuel on strong export margins, despite China limiting overseas sales of fuel products from March to protect domestic supply amid the war-related trade disruptions.

Volume and Impact of Russian Oil Imports

Sinopec has bought a total of 30 to 40 shipments, or about 241,000 to 320,000 barrels per day (bpd), of Russia's Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) blend for July to September deliveries, according to several of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. That equates to 5% to 6% of the refiner's processing capacity of 5.2 million bpd.

A Sinopec representative said the company does not publicly discuss operational matters.

Market Analyst Insights

"Sinopec's crude demand appears to have bottomed out following the easing of fuel export restrictions, but the recovery remains selective," said Emma Li, lead China analyst with ship tracker Vortexa Analytics.

Top global buyer China has cut its overall crude imports by steep levels since the start of the Iran war, with June purchases plunging 41% from year-earlier levels. However, it has dialled back its fuel export curbs for July and August.

"Rather than broad-based import growth, demand is shifting towards barrels with greater delivery certainty and lower freight costs - primarily onshore inventories and short-haul Russian Far East cargoes," Li told Reuters.

Delivery and Logistics of Russian Oil

Sinopec secured about 7.4 million barrels of ESPO in July, mostly delivered into Rizhao port in the refining hub of Shandong province, according to Li's tracking of shipments.

The refiner has bought at least 10 cargoes each for August and September, according to Li and four traders who closely follow ESPO trade. ESPO is typically shipped in Aframax vessels capable of carrying 740,000 barrels.

Impact of Saudi Supply Cuts and Geopolitical Factors

STEEP SAUDI CUTS

China and India have been the biggest Russian oil buyers since the Ukraine war started, but China's big state refiners, including Sinopec, suspended such purchases in October after Washington imposed sanctions on top Russian producers Rosneft and Lukoil, Reuters reported previously.

Beijing does not recognise what it calls unilateral sanctions, and independent Chinese refiners have continued buying Russian oil.

Resumption of Russian Oil Purchases

Sinopec resumed Russian oil purchases in March and April after a temporary U.S. waiver, Reuters reported, buying roughly 10 cargoes and increasing volumes after the waiver expired as the Iran war squeezed supply.

Its recent ESPO purchases have not involved sanctioned entities as counterparties and have been made via intermediaries, four people familiar with the matter said, without providing further details. Since the early days of the Ukraine war, Sinopec has bought Russian oil using Chinese yuan.

Shift Away from Middle Eastern Crude

Before the Iran war, Sinopec sourced nearly half of its crude from the Middle East and was among Saudi Arabia's biggest customers.

Sinopec did not buy any Saudi crude for June and July, and took only 2 million barrels in August, according to trade sources. That's far less than the 20 million Saudi barrels it imported in both March and April, and less than a fifth of the 11 million barrels it took each month on average in the year before the Iran war started.

Price Dynamics and Market Positioning

September-loading ESPO was pegged at discounts of $1 to $2 a barrel to benchmark Brent, about $10 cheaper than rival grades such as Middle Eastern Oman and Brazil's Tupi, traders said.

Before the Iran war, Russian ESPO crude traded at a discount of about $10 per barrel.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu, Siyi Liu and Trixie Yap; Additional reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tony Munroe and Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Sinopec is ramping up Russian ESPO crude imports—about 30–40 shipments (241,000–320,000 bpd), representing 5–6% of its 5.2 million bpd capacity—to compensate for Middle East supply cuts. (axios.com)
  • China’s June crude oil imports dropped approximately 41%, hitting their lowest level since around 2016 as refinery run‑rates plummeted amid weak demand and export restrictions tied to the Iran war. (marketscreener.com)
  • Chinese majors including Sinopec previously sought access to commercial reserves but were denied; instead, they are leaning on discounted Russian cargoes and strategic shifts to manage supply gaps. (ca.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Sinopec increased its Russian oil imports?
Sinopec has boosted Russian oil imports to compensate for reduced Middle East supplies caused by the Iran war, ensuring stable output and export margins.
How much Russian ESPO crude is Sinopec buying?
Sinopec bought 30 to 40 shipments, or about 241,000 to 320,000 barrels per day of ESPO crude for July to September deliveries.
What impact did the Iran war have on China's oil sourcing?
The Iran war caused Middle East supply cuts, leading Sinopec to reduce Saudi oil imports and increase purchases of discounted Russian oil.
How has Sinopec managed fuel exports during these disruptions?
Sinopec maintained stable throughput and exported surplus fuel despite China's temporary restrictions on fuel product exports.
At what discount is Russian ESPO crude being sold compared to other grades?
Russian ESPO is trading at a discount of $1 to $2 per barrel to Brent, about $10 cheaper than grades from Oman or Brazil's Tupi.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Analysis-Samsung, SK Hynix shareholders call for bigger payouts from AI cash mountain

Analysis-Samsung, SK Hynix shareholders call for bigger payouts from AI cash mountain

Image for Soccer-Infantino and FIFA present united front after crisis meeting over stake sale fallout

Soccer-Infantino and FIFA present united front after crisis meeting over stake sale fallout

Image for Trump reiterates his positive portrayal of Iran talks

Trump reiterates his positive portrayal of Iran talks

Image for Yen and dollar drift on Iran deal concerns, payroll jitters

Yen and dollar drift on Iran deal concerns, payroll jitters

Image for Asia shares ease on tech pullback, oil stable as Iran talks stay in focus

Asia shares ease on tech pullback, oil stable as Iran talks stay in focus

Image for Oil prices slip as Iran-Oman talks fuel hopes for US-Iran peace deal

Oil prices slip as Iran-Oman talks fuel hopes for US-Iran peace deal

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK seeks to bring in more scientists by expanding research visa route
UK seeks to bring in more scientists by expanding research visa route
Image for Corpay lifts annual forecasts, to sell non-core UK vehicle payments business
Corpay lifts annual forecasts, to sell non-core UK vehicle payments business
Image for Trading Day: Momentum fizzles, gold sizzles
Trading Day: Momentum fizzles, gold sizzles
Image for Bikemaker Accell starts insolvency proceedings four years after KKR-led buyout
Bikemaker Accell starts insolvency proceedings four years after KKR-led buyout
Image for EBay forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates
EBay forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates
Image for DoorDash projects strong growth as delivery demand holds firm
DoorDash projects strong growth as delivery demand holds firm
Image for Newly spun-off Honeywell Aerospace cuts 2026 forecast on supply-chain woes
Newly spun-off Honeywell Aerospace cuts 2026 forecast on supply-chain woes
Image for Etsy lays off 12% of worker as part of restructuring plan 
Etsy lays off 12% of worker as part of restructuring plan 
Image for Trump administration to impose 15% tariff on polysilicon, sources say
Trump administration to impose 15% tariff on polysilicon, sources say
Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to NATO head Rutte about securing interceptors
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to NATO head Rutte about securing interceptors
Image for Google shakes up AI leadership as DeepMind chief shifts role
Google shakes up AI leadership as DeepMind chief shifts role
Image for French men get suspended jail sentences over livestreamed death
French men get suspended jail sentences over livestreamed death
View All Finance Posts