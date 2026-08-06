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Oil prices slip as Iran-Oman talks fuel hopes for US-Iran peace deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oil prices slip as Iran-Oman talks fuel hopes for US-Iran peace deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil & Energy

Oil Prices Fall Amid Iran-Oman Peace Talks and Strait of Hormuz Hopes

Market Reactions and Geopolitical Developments

By Yuka Obayashi

Oil Price Movements

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Thursday as investors assessed whether progress in Iran-Oman talks could pave the way for a U.S.-Iran peace deal to end the five-month war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures fell 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $79.08 a barrel by 0024 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures declined 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $74.69 a barrel. Brent settled up slightly on Wednesday, while WTI edged lower.

Investor Sentiment and Analyst Commentary

"Some selling pressure emerged following reports that talks between Iran and Oman are making progress," said Yuki Takashima, economist at Nomura Securities.

Prices have simply returned to the levels seen when the United States and Iran signed an interim peace agreement on June 17, with investors closely watching whether the two sides can reach a final deal, he added.

Iran-Oman Talks and Strait of Hormuz Control

A proposed deal between Iran and Oman to help end the U.S.-Iran conflict would give Tehran control over ships entering the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian source and two regional officials told Reuters on Wednesday, one of the biggest concessions yet to Iran.

U.S. Response and Strategic Concerns

There was no immediate U.S. comment on the proposal. While President Donald Trump has said a deal reopening the strait is imminent, U.S. officials have repeatedly insisted they would never agree to Iran controlling access to the world's most important trade route for energy supplies.

Regional Security Implications

Iran has warned Gulf states that any new U.S. attack on its territory would trigger retaliation against critical energy infrastructure across the region, according to five sources, as Tehran seeks to raise the cost of military action by threatening Washington's closest regional allies.

Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Shipping Risks

Meanwhile, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday they had launched a missile attack on a Saudi oil tanker off the coast of the kingdom's Red Sea port city of Yanbu and another missile attack on a Saudi oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden. There was no confirmation from Saudi Arabia on either incident.

Impact on Shipping and Market Outlook

Takashima said concerns that Houthi attacks could hit Red Sea shipping were limiting optimism about the outlook for an end to shipping disruptions in the Middle East.

U.S. Crude Inventory Data

Separately, U.S. crude stocks rose as refineries eased processing slightly and imports edged higher, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

EIA Weekly Report

Crude inventories rose by 2.5 million barrels to 407 million barrels in the week ended July 31, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 million-barrel draw. [EIA/S]

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Talks between Iran and Oman on managing the Strait of Hormuz have advanced, raising hope for a broader U.S.–Iran agreement—though U.S. resistance to Iranian control persists
  • Brent crude fell 0.5% to $79.08 and WTI dropped 0.7% to $74.69 as markets reassessed geopolitical risk amid evolving negotiations
  • U.S. crude stocks rose by 2.5 million barrels in the week to July 31—well above expectations—fueling downward pressure on prices

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices slip on Thursday?
Oil prices slipped as investors assessed progress in Iran-Oman talks that could lead to a US-Iran peace deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
What are the latest Brent and WTI crude prices?
Brent crude futures fell to $79.08 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped to $74.69 a barrel.
How could an Iran-Oman deal affect oil trade?
A deal may give Iran control over the Strait of Hormuz, potentially increasing security risks but also raising hopes of reopening the key energy route.
What impact have Houthi attacks had on oil shipping?
Houthi missile attacks on Saudi oil tankers have raised concerns about shipping safety in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, limiting optimism about uninterrupted oil trade.
What changes were reported in U.S. crude stockpiles?
U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.5 million barrels to 407 million barrels for the week ended July 31, according to the EIA.

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