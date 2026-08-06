GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Trump reiterates his positive portrayal of Iran talks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Trump reiterates his positive portrayal of Iran talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Energy

Trump Emphasizes Progress in Iran Talks Despite War and Energy Tensions

Overview of Trump’s Statements and Ongoing Iran Negotiations

LAS VEGAS/WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said talks with Tehran seemed "to be working out quite well," reiterating his positive portrayal of the negotiations on the Iran war without elaborating on the specifics of the discussions.

Key Details from Recent Interview

DETAILS:

Trump’s Optimism on Negotiations

• "I hear they are doing very well," Trump said in an interview on the "FOX5 1-ON-1" show with FOX5 Las Vegas journalist Tom Durian. The interview was published on Wednesday evening.

• Even as the Iran war has entered its sixth month and the two sides have so far failed to reach a permanent end to the conflict, Trump has repeatedly attempted to portray the talks positively.

Strait of Hormuz and Energy Supply Concerns

• Trump has said a deal on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for energy supplies that Iran blocked after the war began, is imminent.

• "I am not looking to kill people and totally obliterate everything, and that's where we were headed. And they wanted to negotiate and we're doing that, and it seems to be working out quite well," Trump said in the interview.

Human Rights and Legal Implications

• Human rights experts have condemned Trump's threats to target civilian infrastructure.

• Iran has warned that if the U.S. carried out the threats, Tehran would target regional critical infrastructure.

International Law and War Crimes Concerns

• The 1949 Geneva Conventions ​on ⁠humanitarian conduct in war prohibit attacks on sites considered essential for civilians.

• Such attacks could amount to war crimes, international law experts in the ⁠U.S. ​said in April, after Trump's previous threats.

Background of the Conflict

• The war began on February ‌28 when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran. ⁠Tehran responded with strikes on Israel and Gulf states with U.S. bases.

• U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon have since killed thousands and displaced millions.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump reiterated in a Fox 5 Las Vegas interview on August 5 that negotiations with Tehran are proceeding positively, though he provided no specifics.
  • Diplomatic momentum has built: the U.S., Iran, and Oman are reportedly nearing an interim agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with a 60‑day arrangement possibly announced this week, easing global energy supply concerns (axios.com).
  • Despite Trump’s optimistic tone, human‑rights and international‑law experts warn that his prior threats to target civilian infrastructure—and Iran’s warnings of retaliation—raise legal concerns under the Geneva Conventions (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump say about the Iran talks?
Trump said that talks with Iran seemed to be 'working out quite well' and suggested progress on negotiations.
Why is the Strait of Hormuz important in the Iran talks?
The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for energy supplies and Iran blocked it after war began; a deal to reopen it is under discussion.
When did the Iran war begin?
The war began on February 28 when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, prompting retaliation.
What are the human rights concerns in the current conflict?
Experts have condemned threats to civilian infrastructure as potential war crimes under international law.
How has the conflict affected the region?
Thousands have been killed and millions displaced due to ongoing strikes between the U.S., Israel, Iran, and Lebanon.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Yen and dollar drift on Iran deal concerns, payroll jitters

Yen and dollar drift on Iran deal concerns, payroll jitters

Image for Asia shares ease on tech pullback, oil stable as Iran talks stay in focus

Asia shares ease on tech pullback, oil stable as Iran talks stay in focus

Image for Oil prices slip as Iran-Oman talks fuel hopes for US-Iran peace deal

Oil prices slip as Iran-Oman talks fuel hopes for US-Iran peace deal

Image for UK seeks to bring in more scientists by expanding research visa route

UK seeks to bring in more scientists by expanding research visa route

Image for Corpay lifts annual forecasts, to sell non-core UK vehicle payments business

Corpay lifts annual forecasts, to sell non-core UK vehicle payments business

Image for Trading Day: Momentum fizzles, gold sizzles

Trading Day: Momentum fizzles, gold sizzles

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Bikemaker Accell starts insolvency proceedings four years after KKR-led buyout
Bikemaker Accell starts insolvency proceedings four years after KKR-led buyout
Image for EBay forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates
EBay forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates
Image for DoorDash projects strong growth as delivery demand holds firm
DoorDash projects strong growth as delivery demand holds firm
Image for Newly spun-off Honeywell Aerospace cuts 2026 forecast on supply-chain woes
Newly spun-off Honeywell Aerospace cuts 2026 forecast on supply-chain woes
Image for Etsy lays off 12% of worker as part of restructuring plan 
Etsy lays off 12% of worker as part of restructuring plan 
Image for Trump administration to impose 15% tariff on polysilicon, sources say
Trump administration to impose 15% tariff on polysilicon, sources say
Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to NATO head Rutte about securing interceptors
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to NATO head Rutte about securing interceptors
Image for Google shakes up AI leadership as DeepMind chief shifts role
Google shakes up AI leadership as DeepMind chief shifts role
Image for French men get suspended jail sentences over livestreamed death
French men get suspended jail sentences over livestreamed death
Image for Italy's Banco BPM posts strong quarter, firms up outlook after ending MPS merger talks
Italy's Banco BPM posts strong quarter, firms up outlook after ending MPS merger talks
Image for UK's Bodycote gets possible cash offers from CVC and Veritas
UK's Bodycote gets possible cash offers from CVC and Veritas
Image for Italy to handle Monte Paschi stake without interfering with M&A moves
Italy to handle Monte Paschi stake without interfering with M&A moves
View All Finance Posts