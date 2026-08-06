GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Asia shares ease on tech pullback, oil stable as Iran talks stay in focus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Asia shares ease on tech pullback, oil stable as Iran talks stay in focus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Asia Stocks

Asia Shares Retreat on Tech Declines, Oil Stable as Iran Talks Remain Key Focus

Market Overview and Key Developments

By Satoshi Sugiyama

Asian Markets Pull Back After AI Surge

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares took a breather on Thursday after an AI-driven surge the previous day, while oil prices traded in a tight range as markets assessed prospects for an Iran peace deal.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.69%, led by declines in tech firms. South Korean shares dropped 3.64% while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.57%.

Technology Sector Losses

In Seoul, Samsung Electronics fell 2.44% and peer SK Hynix lost 6.95%. In Tokyo, Kioxia plunged 9.61%, while Tokyo Electron slumped 4.61%.

Wall Street Influence

The pullback followed a weaker session on Wall Street overnight, where the Nasdaq snapped a days-long winning streak as shares of Elon Musk-led SpaceX and Advanced Micro Devices stumbled after their quarterly earnings.

Investor Sentiment on AI and Tech Earnings

Although the AI and satellite company highlighted faster-than-expected returns from its AI spending,  investors remained concerned about how long its profitable Starlink business could continue to bankroll costly investments in data centres. 

And while AMD's results beat analysts' estimates, they fell short of investors' lofty expectations. 

Geopolitical Factors and Oil Prices

A senior Iranian source and two regional officials told Reuters that a proposed deal between Iran and Oman to help end five months of war between Iran and the United States would give Tehran control over ships entering the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the biggest concessions yet to Iran.

Oil Market Stability

 Oil prices were steady in the $70-a-barrel range. Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell to $79.31 per barrel, down 0.18%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures CLc1 edged 0.35% down to $74.96 a barrel. 

Madison Cartwright, senior geo-economics analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could be reached by early September, though he remained sceptical that a deal was imminent.

"Iran still has more leverage and will extract additional concessions from the U.S. under any new deal," Cartwright said in a note. 

U.S. Economic Data and Market Expectations

Investors are now turning their attention to U.S. labour market data ahead of Friday's closely watched nonfarm payrolls report. ADP figures on Wednesday showed private employers added 44,000 workers last month, slowing from 95,000 in June and coming in about 25,000 below expectations.

Nonfarm Payrolls and Unemployment Rate

Economists polled by Reuters expect the government's report to show the U.S. economy added 80,000 jobs in July, after a 57,000 gain in June, with the unemployment rate forecast to hold steady at 4.2%.

Federal Reserve Rate Hike Odds

Futures markets are pricing in about a 54% chance of a rate hike at the Federal Reserve's September meeting, down from 58% a day ago,  according to the CME's ​FedWatch tool.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 1.04 basis points to 4.607%.

Currency and Commodities Movements

Against the yen, the dollar was steady at 157.66 following a historic currency market intervention. Japan and the U.S. launched a rare joint yen-buying intervention last week and pledged further action if necessary to support the currency.

Dollar/Yen Outlook

The dollar/yen pair is likely to struggle to find a clear direction, with investors expected to stay largely on the sidelines ahead of Friday's U.S. job report, said Sony Financial Group senior analyst Juntaro Morimoto.

Precious Metals Performance

Spot gold rose 1.06% to $4,290.26 an ounce, while spot silver gained 0.65% to $62.48 an ounce.

(Reporting by Satoshi SugiyamaEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • MSCI Asia‑Pacific ex‑Japan index dipped 0.69%, with South Korea off 3.64% and Japan’s Nikkei down 1.57%, as tech stocks — including Samsung, SK Hynix, Kioxia and Tokyo Electron — led the decline.
  • Oil prices remained range‑bound (Brent at ~$79.31, WTI at ~$74.96) as markets weighed a potential Iran‑Oman deal granting Tehran control over the Strait of Hormuz; analysts say a deal may emerge by early September but with Iran holding strong leverage.
  • Investors are turning to Friday’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls; ADP reported just 44,000 private jobs added in July, well below forecasts, cooling expectations for a September Fed rate hike.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian shares decline despite a recent AI-driven surge?
Tech sector pullbacks led the decline, particularly in firms like Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Tokyo Electron, following weaker Wall Street performance.
How have oil prices responded to the ongoing Iran peace talks?
Oil prices remained steady in the $70-a-barrel range as markets assessed the prospects for an Iran peace deal and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
What impact did U.S. labor market data have on investor sentiment?
Weaker-than-expected private employment growth made investors cautious, with attention shifting to the upcoming nonfarm payrolls report.
What was the effect of Japan and U.S. currency intervention on forex markets?
The joint yen-buying intervention stabilized the dollar/yen pair, but investors remain cautious ahead of U.S. labor data.
Which Asian tech stocks experienced significant declines?
Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Kioxia, and Tokyo Electron experienced notable drops following disappointing tech earnings in the U.S.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil prices slip as Iran-Oman talks fuel hopes for US-Iran peace deal

Oil prices slip as Iran-Oman talks fuel hopes for US-Iran peace deal

Image for UK seeks to bring in more scientists by expanding research visa route

UK seeks to bring in more scientists by expanding research visa route

Image for Corpay lifts annual forecasts, to sell non-core UK vehicle payments business

Corpay lifts annual forecasts, to sell non-core UK vehicle payments business

Image for Trading Day: Momentum fizzles, gold sizzles

Trading Day: Momentum fizzles, gold sizzles

Image for Bikemaker Accell starts insolvency proceedings four years after KKR-led buyout

Bikemaker Accell starts insolvency proceedings four years after KKR-led buyout

Image for EBay forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates

EBay forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for DoorDash projects strong growth as delivery demand holds firm
DoorDash projects strong growth as delivery demand holds firm
Image for Newly spun-off Honeywell Aerospace cuts 2026 forecast on supply-chain woes
Newly spun-off Honeywell Aerospace cuts 2026 forecast on supply-chain woes
Image for Etsy lays off 12% of worker as part of restructuring plan 
Etsy lays off 12% of worker as part of restructuring plan 
Image for Trump administration to impose 15% tariff on polysilicon, sources say
Trump administration to impose 15% tariff on polysilicon, sources say
Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to NATO head Rutte about securing interceptors
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to NATO head Rutte about securing interceptors
Image for Google shakes up AI leadership as DeepMind chief shifts role
Google shakes up AI leadership as DeepMind chief shifts role
Image for French men get suspended jail sentences over livestreamed death
French men get suspended jail sentences over livestreamed death
Image for Italy's Banco BPM posts strong quarter, firms up outlook after ending MPS merger talks
Italy's Banco BPM posts strong quarter, firms up outlook after ending MPS merger talks
Image for UK's Bodycote gets possible cash offers from CVC and Veritas
UK's Bodycote gets possible cash offers from CVC and Veritas
Image for Italy to handle Monte Paschi stake without interfering with M&A moves
Italy to handle Monte Paschi stake without interfering with M&A moves
Image for Anthropic to build in-house chip design team for Claude, hire engineers
Anthropic to build in-house chip design team for Claude, hire engineers
Image for GlobalFoundries tops second quarter estimates on AI chip demand
GlobalFoundries tops second quarter estimates on AI chip demand
View All Finance Posts