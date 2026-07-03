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Finance

Exclusive-Russia set to import North Asian jet fuel amid fuel crisis, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets

Russia set to import North Asian jet fuel amid fuel crisis, sources say

Russia's Jet Fuel Import Strategy and Ongoing Fuel Crisis

Background and Recent Developments

SINGAPORE, July 3 (Reuters) - Russia is poised to import a jet fuel cargo originating from Japan via traders, said three sources briefed on the matter, as the country contends with a fuel crisis after Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure.

Details of the Jet Fuel Shipment

Logistics and Route

At least 200,000 barrels of jet fuel are expected to load from Chiba, Japan, in the first half of July and be shipped to South Korea first, said two of the sources, with several traders involved in the deal chain.

The cargo is then expected to be loaded on another tanker — probably by ship-to-ship transfer off South Korea's Yeosu port — before heading to Russia, they added. Its final destination was not immediately clear.

Confidentiality and Official Responses

The sources declined to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media. 

The Russian energy ministry did not respond to a request for comment. South Korea's Industry Ministry declined to comment, while Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Historical Context and Impact

Previous Imports

A previous such shipment by Russia appears to have been for 22,000 barrels of jet fuel from Yeosu in South Korea in February 2022, Kpler ship-tracking data showed. The cargo was delivered to the Far East region of Vladivostok.

Effects of the Fuel Crisis

Domestic Disruptions

The fuel crisis sparked by Ukraine's drone attacks on Russian oil refineries and depots is disrupting Russians' daily life, with Moscow imposing restrictions on fuel purchases while farmers have warned that they might be unable to harvest crops.

Export Decline

Russian jet fuel exports have fallen to about 13,000 barrels per day this year, mostly to Turkey, Kpler data showed. Russia exported about 30,000 bpd of the fuel last year.

(Reporting by Asia Energy DeskAdditional reporting by Seoul bureauEditing by Florence Tan and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia plans to import ~200,000 barrels of jet fuel from Chiba, Japan, shipping via South Korea, as early as mid‑July, likely via ship‑to‑ship transfer off Yeosu. Sources: three traders Reuters. (semafor.com)
  • The fuel crisis is driven by relentless Ukrainian drone attacks that have knocked out roughly one‑third of Russia’s refining capacity, triggered widespread fuel rationing, long lines across regions including Siberia, and forced the Kremlin to admit shortages. (latimes.com)
  • This measure follows Putin’s admission of a “certain shortage” and intent to boost imports, reflecting both the scale of the disruption to the energy sector and the Kremlin’s struggle to stabilize domestic fuel supply under continued attack. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia importing jet fuel from North Asia?
Russia is importing jet fuel from North Asia due to a fuel crisis caused by Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure, leading to supply disruptions.
Where is the jet fuel shipment originating and what is its route?
The shipment originates from Chiba, Japan, and is routed through South Korea, with a ship-to-ship transfer expected off Yeosu port before heading to Russia.
How much jet fuel is Russia expected to import in this shipment?
Russia is expected to import at least 200,000 barrels of jet fuel in this shipment.
How have Ukrainian attacks impacted Russia's fuel market?
Ukrainian drone attacks have disrupted Russian oil refineries and depots, resulting in fuel shortages, export declines, and restrictions on domestic fuel purchases.
How much jet fuel does Russia normally export?
Russian jet fuel exports have dropped to about 13,000 barrels per day this year, down from 30,000 barrels per day last year, mostly to Turkey.

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