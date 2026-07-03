Stellantis half-year Italy vehicle production rises 13.7%, union says

Stellantis Vehicle Production in Italy: 2026 First Half Overview

Production Figures and Year-on-Year Comparison

July 3 (Reuters) - Stellantis' vehicle production in Italy rose 13.7% in the first half of 2026 from a year earlier, the FIM Cisl trade union said on Friday, but warned that projected full-year output would still be well below 2023 levels.

The Franco-Italian carmaker's output in Italy totalled 252,223 vehicles in the first six months of the year, according to the union's latest report on Stellantis' Italian output.

Full-Year Output Projections

FIM Cisl expects full-year output from Stellantis' Italian plants to be around 500,000 vehicles, still below 2023 production levels of around 750,000 vehicles and the Italian government's long-standing target of 1 million units per year.

Breakdown by Vehicle Type and Plant Performance

Passenger Car Production

• Passenger car production — which excludes light commercial vehicles — increased 27.7% year-on-year in the January-June period to 158,193 units, helped by new production lines for the Jeep Compass and the Fiat 500 hybrid, the union added.

Plant-Specific Output Changes

• All plants registered an increase in output, with the exception of the Cassino plant in central Italy, which saw a 36.2% drop in production, FIM Cisl said.

Stellantis' Response and Industry Context

• Stellantis was not immediately available for comment.

• In January, the carmaker committed to increasing production at its Italian plants after output fell to its lowest level since 1954 last year, seeking to mend strained relations with the country's government.

• On Monday, the union said Stellantis had extended summer downtime at its Fiat 500 factory in Turin by one week due to parts supply shortages, but warned it may also reflect weak demand.

• FIM Cisl regularly publishes Italian production estimates for Stellantis, which the automaker does not usually dispute.

• Stellantis, home of historic brands such as Fiat and Alfa Romeo, is Italy's sole major automaker.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Emanuele Berro, editing by Giulia Segreti and Mirko Miorelli)