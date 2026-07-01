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Dollar bulls gain ground even as most FX strategists still expect weakness: Reuters poll

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Dollar Bulls Gain Momentum Even as Strategists Predict US Dollar Weakness

US Dollar Outlook Amid Conflicting Market Signals

By Sarupya Ganguly

Recent Dollar Rebound and Market Drivers

BENGALURU, July 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar’s recent rebound will fade in coming months as cooling oil prices temper inflation fears and Federal Reserve rate hike bets, a majority of FX strategists said in a Reuters poll, though a sizable minority say the strength is here to stay.

A brief respite from the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran helped lift the greenback about 4% from May's low and sent crude oil prices back to pre-war levels while long-dollar bets climbed to their highest since January 2025, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed.

The greenback has also drawn support from U.S. inflation that is well above target, a resilient economy, elevated Treasury yields and news in June nearly half of Fed policymakers expect rates to rise this year. Interest rate futures are pricing in almost two hikes by year-end.

Strategists' Expectations for Dollar Weakness

But FX analysts in the June 26-July 1 survey defied that pricing, sticking to their long-held view the dollar will weaken.

Poll medians showed the euro rising 2% to $1.16 by end-September, $1.17 at year-end and $1.18 a year from now.

"There's the possibility the Fed could end up cutting interest rates in 2027, so we're more dovish than the market on the Fed. Those hikes getting priced out would weigh against the dollar," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, predicting a choppy range in coming weeks.

Dollar Divide: Diverging Forecasts Among Analysts

Majority View vs. Minority Resistance

DOLLAR DIVIDE

The distribution of forecasts in the poll showed the weaker dollar view is facing resistance from a growing camp predicting ⁠smaller declines - or even gains in the near-term.

A strong 71% majority, 29 of 41 respondents - who have broadly called it right in surveys conducted this year - said current net-longs would hold or increase by the end of July. The rest predicted a decline. No one expected a reversal to net-short positioning.

About one-third of strategists in the survey, 23 of 70, also forecast euro-dollar to remain flat or even edge down in three months. That is more than around 20% in June's survey.

Bank of America and Citibank Strategists' Perspectives

"We recently revised up our forecast to see additional dollar appreciation at least until the third quarter," said Bank of America FX strategist Alex Cohen, who expects three Fed rate hikes this year.

"The way (Fed Chair Kevin) Warsh articulated things on the inflation front was a clear bullish-dollar signal in our view...and the data supports that. We're looking for a much more hawkish outcome from the Fed relative to many other G10 central banks."

The European Central Bank, after hiking in June, is expected to raise rates only once more this year.

Citibank's head of G10 FX strategy, Dan Tobon, struck a similar tone, saying there was a high chance the euro could fall to as low as $1.11 in coming months - more than 4% below the poll median.

"It's not our base case we're going to have this big inflationary wave...but if we get some upside surprises in the data, we're likely to see even more hawkish repricing to a higher dollar. Whereas if the data misses, it's not necessarily going to quickly unwind all the hawkishness priced in," Tobon said.

Yen Pressure and Japanese Policy Response

Threat to Yen and Intervention Risks

YEN PRESSURE TO EASE

A stronger dollar poses an outsized threat to the Japanese yen, which fell to a 40-year low earlier this week and has since weakened further to near 163/$, raising the chance of official intervention.

Strategists' Outlook for Yen Recovery

But strategists held on to their call for a gradual recovery over the coming year, betting elevated inflation will push the Bank of Japan to follow its recent rate hike with further tightening.

Poll medians showed the yen strengthening to around 159/$ by end-September, 156/$ by year-end and 154/$ in a year.

Additional Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Other stories from the July Reuters foreign exchange poll)

(Reporting by Sarupya Ganguly; Additional reporting by Jaiganesh Mahesh and Renusri K; Polling by Mumal Rathore and Indradip Ghosh; Editing by Hari Kishan, Ross Finley and Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • Dollar rebound driven by pause in U.S.–Israeli war with Iran, oil returning to pre‑war levels, and bullish long‑dollar positioning reaching highs since Jan 2025 (thestar.com.my)
  • Majority of FX strategists foresee dollar weakness ahead, predicting the euro to rise to ~$1.16 by end‑September and further into 2027 amid eventual Fed easing (m.investing.com)
  • Growing divergence: about one‑third of strategists now expect further USD strength or flat euro‑dollar outcomes as data and Fed hawkishness could sustain dollar support in the near term (m.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the US dollar recently gained strength?
The US dollar gained about 4% from May’s low due to a temporary Middle East respite, robust US inflation, a resilient economy, and expectations of possible Fed rate hikes.
What do FX strategists expect for the US dollar by the end of 2025?
Most FX strategists surveyed expect the US dollar to weaken in coming months, with the euro projected to rise from current levels to $1.18 in a year.
How could Federal Reserve actions impact the US dollar?
If Fed rate hikes are priced out or the Fed adopts a more dovish stance, the US dollar may weaken. Continued hawkishness or surprise inflation could support further dollar strength.
What is the outlook for the Japanese yen against the US dollar?
Despite recent weakness, strategists predict the yen will gradually recover, strengthening to 159/$ by end-September and 154/$ within a year.
How are oil prices and inflation influencing the US dollar?
Cooling oil prices are tempering inflation fears and rate hike bets, leading most strategists to predict that the US dollar's gains will fade.

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