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Russia to weigh legal options if oil from tanker seized by Britain is sold - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia to weigh legal options if oil from tanker seized by Britain is sold

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Russia to Explore Legal Action if Seized Oil from Tanker Is Sold by Britain

Kremlin Responds to Potential Sale of Seized Russian Oil

Background on the Seizure

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that Moscow would look into its legal options and employ them to the fullest extent if Russian crude oil from a tanker seized by Britain this month is sold.

Details of the Tanker and Seizure

The Daily Telegraph newspaper said Britain could hold an auction to sell off the 100,000 tons of Russian crude oil on board the Smyrtos, a suspected Russian shadow fleet tanker intercepted by British forces in the Channel on June 14.

Potential Use of Proceeds

The proceeds could be used to fund Ukraine, the paper added.

Kremlin's Legal Stance

"There are certainly legal options for responding; they will be examined, and the situation will be analysed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on a conference call.

Scope of Legal Actions

Such options would "be utilised to the fullest extent possible - both against those who make or will make such decisions, those who will sell this oil, and those who will purchase it," Peskov said, when asked to comment on the report.

Kremlin's Warning

"No one should have any doubt about this," he added.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • The UK seized the tanker Smyrtos—a suspected Russian ‘shadow fleet’ vessel carrying roughly 100,000 tonnes of crude—during a six‑hour naval and law enforcement operation on June 14, 2026.
  • If Britain proceeds with auctioning the oil, Russia signals it will use all available legal measures—targeting decision‑makers, sellers, and buyers—as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
  • The seizure is part of a wider Western effort to disrupt Russia’s shadow fleet operations, used to evade sanctions and finance its war, with similar actions carried out by France and Belgium.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Russian oil tanker Smyrtos seized by Britain?
The tanker Smyrtos was intercepted by British forces in the Channel on suspicion of being part of a Russian shadow fleet carrying crude oil.
What might Britain do with the seized Russian oil cargo?
According to reports, Britain could hold an auction to sell the 100,000 tons of Russian crude oil from the seized tanker.
How does Russia plan to respond if the oil is sold?
Kremlin officials stated that Russia will examine and employ all available legal options if the seized oil is sold.
Where could the proceeds from the oil sale go?
Reports suggest the proceeds from the sale of the Russian oil could be used to fund Ukraine.
Who commented on Russia's potential response to the oil sale?
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made statements about examining all legal responses to the potential sale.

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