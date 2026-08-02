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Exclusive-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Japan to announce Tokyo, Washington took joint action on yen, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 2, 2026

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Japan and US Take Joint Action to Halt Yen's Historic Decline

Coordinated Efforts to Stabilize the Yen

Announcement of Joint Currency Market Intervention

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama will announce on Monday that Tokyo and Washington took joint action in the currency market to arrest the yen's slide to 40-year lows, two Japanese government officials told Reuters.

Katayama is likely to stress the two countries' determination to combat what they consider excessive yen declines, said the sources familiar with the matter, on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

One source, asked if Katayama would announce "joint action", said yes, adding, "The operation is still ongoing."

Official Responses and Market Reactions

The Ministry of Finance could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday. U.S. Treasury officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The expected announcement follows what market sources say were rounds of yen-buying in the market by the Japanese and U.S. authorities, the first such joint intervention since 2011, seeking to boost the Japanese currency from its lowest levels against the dollar since 1986.

Details of the Intervention and Future Outlook

Japan's government conducted yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention in New York hours on Thursday, a market source told Reuters. The move came hours before the Bank of Japan's decision on Friday to keep monetary policy steady while signalling a strong chance of an early interest rate hike.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said last week the yen "seems very undervalued to ​me", had a notepad at a Friday cabinet meeting with the words "To Do", followed by "Buy Japanese Yen (JPY) $5-10 bil", a Reuters photo showed.

Also on Friday, the Treasury informed a number of banks that it might intervene in the yen market and that they should "stand ready for future action," a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tamiyuki Kihara, Makiko Yamazaki and Leika Kihara; Editing by William Mallard)

Key Takeaways

  • Tokyo and Washington carried out joint currency‑market operations to support the yen, continuing into Monday, per government sources.
  • This marks the first joint intervention since the G7‑coordinated effort in March 2011 following the Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami.
  • The move follows prior unilateral yen‑buying by Japan in April–May and dovetails with the Bank of Japan holding policy steady while signaling potential rate hikes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Japan and the US intervene in the currency market?
They aimed to arrest the yen's slide to 40-year lows, viewing the decline as excessive.
What specific action did Japan and the US take?
Both governments engaged in yen-buying and dollar-selling in the currency market.
When was the last joint yen intervention before this?
The last such joint intervention occurred in 2011.
What was the Bank of Japan's recent monetary policy decision?
The Bank of Japan kept policy steady but signaled a strong chance of an early interest rate hike.
What was the exchange rate situation that triggered the intervention?
The yen had fallen to its lowest levels against the dollar since 1986.

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