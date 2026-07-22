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Armani parent company posts 2025 net profit of €67 million, challenges Italian antitrust fine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Armani parent company posts 2025 net profit of €67 million, challenges Italian antitrust fine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Armani Achieves €67M Net Profit in 2025, Challenges Italian Antitrust Fine

Armani's 2025 Financial Performance and Legal Developments

MILAN, July 22 (Reuters) - Profit at Giorgio Armani SpA, the parent company of the Giorgio Armani group, more than doubled to about €67 million ($76 million) in 2025, with roughly half of that amount distributed in dividends, according to a company filing, marking the first annual results published since the company founder died last  September.

Legal Proceedings and Antitrust Fine

• According to the filing, Giorgio Armani SpA last year appealed an Italian antitrust authority decision before a regional administrative court, seeking the annulment of a €3.5 million fine imposed for unfair commercial practices after one of Armani's units was placed under judicial administration over worker abuses in supply chains.

Company's Response to Allegations

• The company said the appeal was filed "in the certainty of having always operated with the utmost fairness and transparency towards consumers, the market and stakeholders."

Corporate Governance and Foundation's Role

Strategic Direction by Giorgio Armani Foundation

• The filing reiterates the key role of the Giorgio Armani Foundation in providing strategic direction to the group and states, in line with Giorgio Armani's will, that the foundation's stake can never fall below 30.1% of the company's capital.

Potential Stake Sale

Shareholders' Meeting Update

• The minutes of the shareholders' meeting provided no update on a potential sale of a stake in the company, following the founder's wish that a 15% holding be sold, from one year after his death, to EssilorLuxottica, L'Oreal, LVMH or another industry player of similar standing.

Expansion and Revenue Performance

Armani Hotel Expansion

• The opening of a third Armani Hotel is planned for 2027 at Diriyah Gate in Riyadh. Armani Hotels are already operating in Dubai and Milan.

Revenue Decline

• As previously disclosed by the company, revenue fell 2.8% at constant exchange rates last year, weighed down by weak performance in the wholesale channel.

($1 = 0.8760 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa AnzolinEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • 2025 net profit more than doubled to circa €67 million; ~€33 million distributed as dividends.
  • Armani appealed the €3.5 million fine from Italy’s antitrust authority over misleading social‑responsibility claims (ansa.it).
  • The Giorgio Armani Foundation’s stake remains protected above 30.1% per founder’s will, with a potential 15% stake sale planned under consideration (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Giorgio Armani SpA's net profit in 2025?
Giorgio Armani SpA recorded a net profit of approximately €67 million in 2025.
How is Armani addressing the Italian antitrust authority fine?
Armani appealed the €3.5 million fine before a regional administrative court, seeking annulment.
What strategic role does the Giorgio Armani Foundation play?
The Giorgio Armani Foundation provides strategic direction and must always retain at least a 30.1% stake.
Is Armani planning any new hotel openings?
A third Armani Hotel is planned to open in 2027 at Diriyah Gate in Riyadh.
Did Armani's revenue increase or decrease last year?
Armani's revenue fell by 2.8% at constant exchange rates due to weaker wholesale performance.

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