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GlobalFoundries, Marvell expand chip capacity deal for AI data center connectivity - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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GlobalFoundries, Marvell expand chip capacity deal for AI data center connectivity

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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GlobalFoundries, Marvell Expand Chip Capacity to Power AI Data Centers

Expansion of Semiconductor Production for AI Data Centers

Sept 17 (Reuters) - GlobalFoundries and Marvell Technology have expanded their agreement to increase production capacity for a type of semiconductor used in high-speed optical connections in data centers.

Shares of GlobalFoundries rose nearly 6% in premarket trading on Thursday, while Marvell was up 4.5%.

Key Details of the Agreement

Here are some details:

Increased Capacity for SiGe Technology

• The multi-year agreement will increase capacity for GlobalFoundries' silicon germanium (SiGe) technology, which enables faster and more energy-efficient semiconductor devices, at its facility in Burlington, Vermont.

AI Data Center Growth Driving Demand

• The rapid growth of AI data centers is driving demand for SiGe technology used in optical networking, as higher data volumes require faster optical connections.

Statements from Company Leadership

Marvell's Perspective

• "Our expanded collaboration with GF will help ensure we have the SiGe technology and manufacturing capacity to support the significant growth we see ahead," said Robb Johnson, Vice President, Foundry Technology at Marvell.

Impact on Advanced Optical Networking Products

• The companies said the increased manufacturing capacity would help Marvell meet its demand for advanced optical networking products such as pluggable optical transceivers, near-packaged optics and co-packaged optics.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Agreement expands SiGe capacity at GF’s Vermont facility to support optical connectivity in AI/cloud data centers.
  • GF’s SiGe technology currently supports 200G‑per‑lane optical links, with a roadmap for even higher‑speed generations.
  • This multi‑year expansion builds on over a decade of collaboration and aligns with broader semiconductor capacity growth and U.S. silicon photonics initiatives.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did GlobalFoundries and Marvell announce in their expanded deal?
GlobalFoundries and Marvell expanded their agreement to increase production capacity for silicon germanium chips used in AI data center connectivity.
Why is demand for silicon germanium (SiGe) technology increasing?
The growth of AI data centers requiring high-speed optical connections is driving demand for faster, energy-efficient silicon germanium semiconductor devices.
Where is the increased chip capacity being added?
The expanded production capacity for silicon germanium technology will be at GlobalFoundries' facility in Burlington, Vermont.
How did the market react to the expansion announcement?
Shares of GlobalFoundries rose nearly 6% and Marvell 4.5% in premarket trading following the announcement.
What products will benefit from the increased manufacturing capacity?
Advanced optical networking products such as pluggable optical transceivers, near-packaged optics, and co-packaged optics will benefit from the expanded production.

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