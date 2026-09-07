Paris Trial Begins for Murder of Argentina Rugby Star Federico Aramburu

Key Details of the Federico Aramburu Murder Trial

By Juliette Jabkhiro and Vincent Daheron

Background and Incident Overview

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The trial for the murder of former Argentina rugby international Federico Aramburu opens in Paris on Monday, more than four years after he was shot dead in the French capital following an altercation near the Boulevard Saint-Germain.

The Accused and Charges

Two former members of a violent far-right group will face trial on murder and attempted murder charges. Loik Le Priol, 32, who investigators say fired the fatal shots, is charged with murder. His associate Romain Bouvier, 35, who prosecutors say also fired a weapon during the incident, is charged with attempted murder.

Both men are already serving prison sentences for aggravated assault in a separate case.

Their lawyers didn't immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Sequence of Events Leading to the Murder

Altercation at Mabillon Cafe

According to the investigation, Aramburu was having a late drink with friend and fellow former rugby player Shaun Hegarty on the terrace of the Mabillon cafe on March 19, 2022. Le Priol, Bouvier and Le Priol's then girlfriend, Lyson Rochemir, 29, who is also on trial on an attempted murder charge, were at a nearby table.

Escalation and Shooting

Investigators say an altercation broke out between the two groups. CCTV footage reviewed during the investigation showed a confrontation involving Hegarty and Le Priol. The dispute escalated into a physical fight involving Aramburu, Hegarty, Le Priol and Bouvier before security staff intervened, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say the confrontation continued outside shortly afterwards. According to investigators, Bouvier, who had arrived in a car driven by Rochemir, fired shots at Aramburu before Le Priol opened fire. Aramburu died at the scene.

Aftermath and Arrests

The three defendants fled, say prosecutors. Rochemir was arrested in Paris later that day, Bouvier a few days later in the Sarthe region. A third man, Antony Sorrentino, is also on trial, accused of helping Bouvier evade arrest. Le Priol was arrested in Hungary, while attempting to cross the border into Ukraine.

Trial Proceedings and Potential Sentences

The trial is expected to run until September 25, when the court is due to deliver its verdict. Le Priol, Bouvier and Rochemir all face life sentences.

About Federico Aramburu

Aramburu, who won 22 caps for Argentina and played for French clubs including Biarritz and Perpignan, was 42.

(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by Ros Russell)