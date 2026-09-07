King Charles Reconfirms Harry and Meghan Remain Non-Working Royals After UK Return

Royal Status of Harry and Meghan After UK Return

Official Confirmation from the Palace

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - King Charles has authorised a letter to senior British officials reconfirming that his youngest son Harry and Harry's wife Meghan remain non-working royals following their return to the UK, the BBC and other British media reported on Monday.

Details of the Letter

"In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests," the letter stated, according to reports.

Buckingham Palace's Response

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harry and Meghan's Return to Britain

Background of Their Move

Prince Harry and his family arrived back in Britain late last month, six years after quitting royal duties and moving to the United States.

Reasons for Stepping Down

The couple had left for the U.S. in 2020, stepping down from official royal duties to chart independent careers, but they never left the headlines as Harry accused the royals of neglect, the tabloid press of ruining his life and the government of failing to provide enough security for him to ever return home.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin and William James; Editing by Alison Williams)