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King Charles reconfirms Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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King Charles reconfirms Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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King Charles Reconfirms Harry and Meghan Remain Non-Working Royals After UK Return

Royal Status of Harry and Meghan After UK Return

Official Confirmation from the Palace

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - King Charles has authorised a letter to senior British officials reconfirming that his youngest son Harry and Harry's wife Meghan remain non-working royals following their return to the UK, the BBC and other British media reported on Monday.

Details of the Letter

"In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests," the letter stated, according to reports.

Buckingham Palace's Response

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harry and Meghan's Return to Britain

Background of Their Move

Prince Harry and his family arrived back in Britain late last month, six years after quitting royal duties and moving to the United States.

Reasons for Stepping Down

The couple had left for the U.S. in 2020, stepping down from official royal duties to chart independent careers, but they never left the headlines as Harry accused the royals of neglect, the tabloid press of ruining his life and the government of failing to provide enough security for him to ever return home.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin and William James; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • King Charles confirmed via official letter that Harry and Meghan will continue as non‑working royals, with status akin to private citizens (including their commercial and philanthropic endeavors). (archive.vn)
  • The couple’s return to the UK with their children is not a shift toward royal duties; they remain outside the Sovereign Grant and official support system. (itv.com)
  • As non‑working royals, they receive no public funds or official residences; any security arrangements remain a private matter handled separately. (lse.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did King Charles confirm about Harry and Meghan?
King Charles confirmed that Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals following their return to the UK.
How did Harry and Meghan's status change?
They stepped down from official royal duties in 2020 and are now treated as private citizens.
Did Buckingham Palace comment on the letter?
Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the letter.
When did Prince Harry and his family return to Britain?
Prince Harry and his family arrived back in Britain late last month, six years after quitting royal duties.
Why did Harry and Meghan leave the UK for the US?
The couple left for the US in 2020 to pursue independent careers and step away from royal duties.

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