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UK's Burnham, Trump discuss working towards Ukraine-Russia ceasefire, Downing Street says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Burnham, Trump discuss working towards Ukraine-Russia ceasefire, Downing Street says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics International Relations

Burnham and Trump Agree to Intensify Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Efforts in Diplomatic Call

Summary of Diplomatic Discussions and International Relations

Key Points from the Burnham-Trump Call

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, with the two leaders agreeing on "the need to continue working towards a ceasefire" to end Russia's war in Ukraine, Downing Street said.

Support for Ukraine and Peace Negotiations

• "The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's support for Ukraine and for recent U.S.-led peace negotiations," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Middle East Discussions

Two-State Solution and Regional Security

• Burnham and Trump also discussed the Middle East, with Burnham "stressing the importance of the two-state solution, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon", the spokesperson added.

Context of the Diplomatic Call

• Monday's call comes after U.S. peace envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Sunday, having spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham reaffirmed UK’s backing for Ukraine and support for recent US‑led peace negotiation efforts.
  • He and Trump also addressed Middle East issues: endorsing a two‑state solution, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
  • The call follows a renewed US diplomatic push, as envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met Russian President Putin on Sept 5 and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy on Sept 6 to explore de‑escalation and peace talks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and U.S. President Donald Trump discuss?
They discussed the need to work towards a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war and addressed critical Middle East issues.
What position did the UK emphasize regarding Ukraine?
The UK reiterated its support for Ukraine and backed recent U.S.-led peace negotiations to end the conflict.
Which Middle East topics were raised during the call?
Burnham emphasized the importance of a two-state solution, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
Who else has been involved in recent peace negotiations?
U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy after discussions with Russian President Putin.

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