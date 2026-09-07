Burnham and Trump Agree to Intensify Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Efforts in Diplomatic Call

Summary of Diplomatic Discussions and International Relations

Key Points from the Burnham-Trump Call

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, with the two leaders agreeing on "the need to continue working towards a ceasefire" to end Russia's war in Ukraine, Downing Street said.

Support for Ukraine and Peace Negotiations

• "The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's support for Ukraine and for recent U.S.-led peace negotiations," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Middle East Discussions

Two-State Solution and Regional Security

• Burnham and Trump also discussed the Middle East, with Burnham "stressing the importance of the two-state solution, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon", the spokesperson added.

Context of the Diplomatic Call

• Monday's call comes after U.S. peace envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Sunday, having spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Toby Chopra)