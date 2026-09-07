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Israeli clearance of Gaza rubble could destroy 'evidence', says UN expert - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Israeli clearance of Gaza rubble could destroy 'evidence', says UN expert

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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UN Expert: Gaza Rubble Clearance Risks Destroying Atrocity Crime Evidence

UN Concerns Over Evidence Preservation in Gaza Rubble Clearance

GENEVA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A U.N. expert said on Monday that Israeli clearance of rubble in Gaza could destroy valuable evidence of "atrocity crimes" and prevent the recovery of human remains.

Scale of Destruction and Clearance Challenges

Israel's assault on Gaza — started after the deadly raid into Israel by Hamas in October 2023 — has generated around 61 million tons of wreckage and debris that could take seven years to clear, according to the United Nations.

Expert Recommendations and Warnings

Francesca Albanese, the U.N. expert on the Palestinian territories, said evidence should be gathered and human remains identified before full clearance started.

She issued a statement headlined: "UN expert warns Israeli rubble-clearing could erase traces of atrocity crimes" and said Palestinians should be behind any plans to remove waste.

Significance of Rubble as Evidence

"In devastated Gaza, rubble is not just construction waste. It is part of a crime scene, a graveyard, and the material record of what happened during a brutal and senseless bombing campaign that lasted two years,” she said.

Involvement of Israeli Companies and Response

She said that multiple sources had confirmed Israeli companies were involved in the clearance, without naming those sources. Her office did not immediately respond to questions on where that information had come from.

Israel's Foreign Ministry, its Prime Minister's Office and military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In the past, all have fiercely disagreed with Albanese, who has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of Israel's military actions in Gaza.

International and Political Reactions

In February, Germany, France and Italy all condemned what they said were her overly negative statements about Israel, though she denied making the remarks they cited.

In July last year, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Albanese over what it said were her efforts to prompt the International Criminal Court to take action against U.S. and Israeli officials, companies, and executives.

Role of U.N. Experts

U.N. experts are commissioned by the Geneva-based Human Rights Council to monitor and document specific human rights crises but are independent of the organisation itself.

Casualties and Humanitarian Impact

The 2023 Hamas-led attacks killed 1,200 people in Israel while another 251 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

More than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military campaign, according to Gaza health authorities.

Claims and Counterclaims Over Civilian Harm

Israel says it has gone to great lengths to avoid civilian casualties and that Hamas uses Gaza's civilians as human shields in densely populated areas - a claim Hamas denies.

Ongoing Recovery Efforts

Palestinian authorities estimate more than 8,000 people remain buried in the wreckage. A Palestinian recovery team that combed through the wreckage in Gaza City last month said it found the remains of 112 people from the same clan.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Additional reporting by Nidal Al Mughrabi in Cairo and Steven Scheer in Jerusalem; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • An estimated 61 million tonnes of debris in Gaza could take seven years to clear under optimal conditions, with clearance already underway using recycled crushed rubble (un.org).
  • U.N. Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese emphasized that rubble in Gaza constitutes part of crime scenes and graveyards, warning that premature removal may erase evidence of atrocity crimes and prevent human remains recovery (un.org).
  • Beyond rubble concerns, multiple U.N. investigations—including that of Albanese and a separate U.N. Commission—have found strong evidence suggesting genocidal acts by Israeli authorities in Gaza, citing mass killings, conditions of life inflicted to destroy a group, and intent—four of five acts defined by the Genocide Convention (un.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the clearance of Gaza rubble controversial?
The clearance could destroy evidence of atrocity crimes and prevent recovery of human remains, according to a UN expert.
Who raised concerns about Gaza rubble clearance?
Francesca Albanese, the U.N. expert on the Palestinian territories, warned about the potential loss of evidence.
How much rubble did Israel's assault on Gaza create?
The United Nations estimates around 61 million tons of wreckage and debris in Gaza.
Who does the UN expert say should oversee removal of Gaza rubble?
The expert stated that Palestinians should be responsible for any waste removal plans.
How long could it take to clear the rubble in Gaza?
According to the United Nations, clearing the debris could take about seven years.

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