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Russia to strip contract soldiers of one-off payment if laws violated at home - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Russia to strip contract soldiers of one-off payment if laws violated at home

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Military policy

Russia Seeks to Reclaim Payments from Contract Soldiers Breaking Laws at Home

Russia's Defence Ministry Targets Payouts Amid Rising Domestic Offences

Background on One-Off Payments for Contract Soldiers

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry wants to claim back part of a one-off payout from contract service personnel found guilty of criminal offences at home, a document showed, amid increasing cases of domestic violence among those fighting Russia's war on Ukraine. 

Russia provides a minimum one-off payment of 400,000 roubles ($4,640) for soldiers signing at least a one-year contract to fight in the war with Ukraine that Moscow calls "a special military operation". Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

In practice, one-off payouts may reach a few million roubles per soldier, depending on the region, in addition to a monthly salary. Russia is also reducing sentences for those serving time in prison in exchange for signing up for the war, among other benefits, as it seeks to bolster army numbers.

Domestic Violence and Legal Repercussions

Increase in Domestic Violence Cases

Russia has seen a rise in domestic violence as fighters return home for leave, and the defence ministry wants to claim part of the one-off payments "in order to increase the motivation of military personnel to comply with the law", in case of a criminal offence, a draft law published on Monday showed.  

Draft Law on Reclaiming Payments

Conditions for Repayment

If active contract service members are found guilty of a criminal offence which does not imply a prison sentence, they should pay back a portion of the one-off payout based on the months of the service left, the document showed.  

Lack of Official Statistics

Russia does not disclose official statistics on domestic violence committed by its service personnel but independent media, citing military courts data, reported hundreds of such cases, including murders, since the start of the 2022 invasion. 

Additional Information

($1 = 86.2455 roubles)

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • A draft law would require contract soldiers found guilty of a non‑custodial criminal offence at home to return part of their one‑off payment, proportionate to remaining months of service (consultant.ru)
  • One‑off payments start at 400,000 roubles (~$4,640), but can reach several million depending on region (consultant.ru)
  • The measure follows reports of rising domestic violence involving returning soldiers, and complements policies allowing sentence reductions or contract enlistment in lieu of continued imprisonment (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What payment do Russian contract soldiers receive for serving in Ukraine?
Russian contract soldiers signing at least a one-year contract receive a minimum one-off payment of 400,000 roubles, which can reach a few million roubles depending on the region.
Why is Russia considering reclaiming part of the soldiers' payments?
Russia's defence ministry wants to increase soldiers' motivation to obey the law due to increasing cases of criminal offences, especially domestic violence, among returning soldiers.
Under what conditions would Russian contract soldiers have to repay part of their one-off payment?
Active contract soldiers found guilty of criminal offences that do not lead to a prison sentence may be required to repay a portion of the payment based on remaining months of service.
Does Russia disclose official statistics on domestic violence by service personnel?
No, Russia does not disclose official statistics, but independent media report hundreds of cases, including murders, since the 2022 Ukraine invasion.
How is Russia encouraging people to join the military?
In addition to payments and salaries, Russia reduces sentences for prisoners who sign up to fight in Ukraine, among other benefits.

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