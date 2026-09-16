GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
French seeks lifting of EU sanctions on billionaire after pressure by Azerbaijan, diplomats say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

French seeks lifting of EU sanctions on billionaire after pressure by Azerbaijan, diplomats say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Sanctions European Union Russia

France Pushes EU to Lift Sanctions on Usmanov as Azerbaijan Increases Pressure

France's Role in EU Sanctions and Azerbaijan's Influence

By John Irish

Background on Sanctions Against Usmanov

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - France has been urging the EU to lift sanctions on Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov after coming under what it says is pressure from Azerbaijan as Baku holds two French nationals, three European diplomats familiar with the matter said.

European Union envoys extended the deadline for renewing Russia sanctions listings by seven days on Monday after failing to agree ‌on a six-monthly rollover of the sanctions, which requires the unanimous approval of the 27 member states.

France and Slovakia's Position

EU diplomats said France had joined Slovakia in calling for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Usmanov after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The metals and mining mogul has launched multiple lawsuits in Europe with the ultimate goal of having the sanctions lifted, and his lawyers have contested statements in the media that were used as grounds for the sanctions.

National Security and International Pressure

French diplomatic sources said the decision by Paris to call for sanctions on Usmanov to be lifted was driven by national security considerations, and that France was responding positively to approaches from international partners regarding the Usmanov case.

Azerbaijan's Leverage and Regional Support

The Case of the Detained French Nationals

The European diplomats said Paris had indicated in private that Baku was using Usmanov to "blackmail" it over the case of two French citizens held in Azerbaijan, one of whom Paris has said is being held arbitrarily. Baku has sentenced the French national on espionage charges.

International Backing for Usmanov's Delisting

The link to Azerbaijan was first reported by the Financial Times on Monday. It was not clear why Azerbaijan was seeking Usmanov's delisting although President Ilham Aliyev has previously lobbied for his delisting.

The diplomats said France believed Baku's move was supported by Qatar and Kazakhstan.

Other Regional Leaders' Involvement

Several other leaders in the region and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, have previously called for Usmanov to be taken off the EU's sanctions list.

The foreign ministries of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Qatar did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

France's Foreign ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the Azerbaijan connection.

Difficult Ties Between France and Azerbaijan

DIFFICULT TIES

Historical Strains and Recent Events

Ties between Azerbaijan and France have long been strained, and worsened in 2023 when Azerbaijan regained control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region in a move that triggered an exodus of 120,000 ethnic Armenians living there. Baku reacted angrily to French military support for Armenia, with which Azerbaijan has fought two wars in the past three decades.

Disinformation and Destabilization Accusations

France has accused Azerbaijan-linked groups of carrying out disinformation campaigns over the last year, and said Baku has been seeking to fan the flames of riots and independence demands in France's Pacific island of New Caledonia.

EU Sanctions Process and Future Implications

Sanctions Expiry and Diplomatic Deadlock

The EU sanctions designations, which target nearly 3,000 companies and individuals with asset ​freezes and travel bans, had been due to expire on September 15. The expiry date has been pushed back to September 22.

Potential Impact on France and the EU

One diplomat said member states were now watching to see how Paris would seek to break the impasse before next week or risk undermining both its credibility as a supporter of Ukraine and the EU's sanctions process.

(Additional reporting by Nailia Bagirova, Felix Light and Andrew Mills, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • France, alongside Slovakia, is pushing for Alisher Usmanov to be delisted from EU sanctions, citing national security and diplomatic leverage tied to the detention of French citizens in Azerbaijan (euronews.com).
  • EU envoys extended the deadline for renewing Russia sanctions by one week—to September 22—after failing to reach unanimous agreement due to the Usmanov dispute (reddit.com).
  • The move has sparked frustration among other member states and alarmed Ukraine’s leadership, with President Zelenskyy warning against lifting sanctions on oligarchs amid ongoing war (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is France urging the EU to lift sanctions on Alisher Usmanov?
France is urging the EU to lift sanctions on Usmanov after facing pressure from Azerbaijan, which currently holds two French citizens.
What is Azerbaijan's role in the call to lift sanctions?
Azerbaijan is reportedly pressuring France, using the detention of French nationals to seek Usmanov's delisting from EU sanctions.
What are the EU sanctions imposed on Usmanov?
The EU imposed sanctions on Usmanov, a Russian-Uzbek billionaire, after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which include asset freezes and travel bans.
How have Azerbaijan-France relations affected this issue?
Tensions between Azerbaijan and France worsened after the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and accusations of disinformation campaigns against France.
When is the deadline for the EU to renew the Russia sanctions listings?
The deadline for the EU to renew the Russia sanctions listings was extended to September 22.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for France to extend targeted fuel aid measures until end of year

France to extend targeted fuel aid measures until end of year

Image for Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman

Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman

Image for Sheeran says Israeli critic Macklemore was axed from tour at promoter's behest

Sheeran says Israeli critic Macklemore was axed from tour at promoter's behest

Image for RWE buys 3% more in M31, lifts its Amprion stake to about 58%

RWE buys 3% more in M31, lifts its Amprion stake to about 58%

Image for Sweden's centre-left opposition wins election, SVT says

Sweden's centre-left opposition wins election, SVT says

Image for Dollar holds near two-week high ahead of Fed decision

Dollar holds near two-week high ahead of Fed decision

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Novartis halts ALS drug development after mid-stage trial failure
Novartis halts ALS drug development after mid-stage trial failure
Image for Italy's Meloni says she aims to remain in office until end of term
Italy's Meloni says she aims to remain in office until end of term
Image for Italy's Meloni scraps road tax for most cars as election approaches
Italy's Meloni scraps road tax for most cars as election approaches
Image for Calls to slow AI benefit US sector leaders, says French finance minister
Calls to slow AI benefit US sector leaders, says French finance minister
Image for German economy minister calls for temporary VAT cut on fuel
German economy minister calls for temporary VAT cut on fuel
Image for EU's von der Leyen wants Canada to become bloc's first associate member
EU's von der Leyen wants Canada to become bloc's first associate member
Image for Broadcaster MFE posts H1 profit as outlook hinges on fourth quarter
Broadcaster MFE posts H1 profit as outlook hinges on fourth quarter
Image for Homebuilders lift FTSE indexes as yields retreat
Homebuilders lift FTSE indexes as yields retreat
Image for Stocks gain as yields retreat ahead of Fed rate decision
Stocks gain as yields retreat ahead of Fed rate decision
Image for Bund yields dip from 17-year highs as oil falls, with Fed in focus
Bund yields dip from 17-year highs as oil falls, with Fed in focus
Image for Radiant World seeks $2 billion from Glencore in lawsuit
Radiant World seeks $2 billion from Glencore in lawsuit
Image for Six bidders invited to submit non-binding offers for Azores Airlines
Six bidders invited to submit non-binding offers for Azores Airlines
View All Finance Posts