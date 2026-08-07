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Europe's would-be water bombers in race to tackle future wildfires - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe's would-be water bombers in race to tackle future wildfires

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Aviation Wildfire

European Startups Race to Develop Water Bombers for Wildfire Response

Innovations and Challenges in the European Water Bomber Market

By Tim Hepher, Giulia Segreti and Allison Lampert

The Urgency for Modern Aerial Firefighting Solutions

TOULOUSE, France, August 7 (Reuters) - Deep inside the carcass of a disused turboprop aircraft, engineer Jonathan Beck squeezes between rows of tanks as he demonstrates how his French startup plans to challenge ageing Canadair water-bombers in combatting European wildfires.

From the birthplace of Concorde to the laptops of a retired general in southern France or an architect in Belgium, designs for new or converted water-bombers have gained momentum after nearly 500,000 hectares burned across Europe this year.

A parliamentary panel warned last year that France's existing fleet of aerial firefighters faced a "major crisis" and called for European alternatives to the rugged water-scooping Canadairs, which have dominated the market for decades.

At first glance, the task looks daunting. A water-scooper is partly a seaplane, the art of which has eroded over the years.

"We will have eight tons of water inside this aircraft," former Airbus engineer Beck, who heads design at Positive Aviation, told Reuters, pointing to Y-shaped pipes that would draw water from new floats designed to skim over lakes or sea.

The Toulouse-based startup is using the dismembered ATR-72 fuselage as an early demonstrator or testbed, and giving a new lease of life to the historic Hangar 16 that spawned Concorde.

Emerging Startups and Their Approaches

A few miles away, Kepplair is receiving an ATR-72 to test its vision of a ground-loaded tanker to replace Canada's veteran Dash-8 on pre-emptive patrols to tackle initial outbreaks.

"It's the difference between an uncontrollable fire and one that is halted quickly," said Kepplair founder David Joubert.

Historical Context and Lost Expertise

Europe's last serious effort to match Canadair by Germany's Dornier and Italy's Aeritalia in the 1980s, Advanced Amphibious Aircraft (AAA), never left the drawing board due to cost.

"Western nations... have lost their skills in professional seaplane design since the 1950s or even World War Two," said former AAA project chief Elmar Welczek, a German professor widely seen as a leading expert in the mainly forgotten field of water flying.

Financial and Development Barriers

Before they can quench a single flame, would-be water-bombers must scoop up significant amounts of capital to fund the R&D, certification tests and factories needed.

"What I think people under-estimate is the time to go from design to delivery," said John Boag, CEO of top private Canadair operator Avincis.

Estimates of development costs by entrepreneurs run from tens of millions for a simple conversion to $1 billion for a new plane and analysts warn that could go far higher.

Converted or New Planes: Competing Strategies

CONVERTED OR NEW PLANES

Positive Aviation hopes to tap a market for converting second-hand planes and be ready for 2028, company president Laurent Schmitt said. It has a provisional order for 10 planes from U.S.-based Bridger Aerospace.

Kepplair is raising a new round of funding and aims to start deliveries next year, Joubert said.

Ambitious Projects Across Europe

At least three other firms are touting even bolder plans to design and build planes from scratch, while so far giving few details in public about their backers.

The most prominent so far is French startup HYNAERO, which announced Latecoere - a pioneer of early boat planes and now an aerostructures supplier - as a provisional partner last week.

It says its Fregate-F100 scooper plane would hold 10 tons of water and cost the same as a Canadair - roughly $80 million with support - but be twice as efficient in fighting fires. 

In Italy, 19-01 Holding has been promoting since 2011 what it calls an integrated firefighting and emergency-response system centred on a new amphibious plane, WF-X.

CEO Renato Sacchetti said assembly would start in Italy from 2031. He added it would have entirely private funding worth €1.2 billion but declined to give details.

In Belgium, the amphibious Seagle is the brainchild of Gaetan du Four, an architect who aims to partner with industrial groups. He is candid about financial and industrial challenges.

"We are looking at the middle of next decade because we have to get funding. But I don't think any other (new) plane will fly before then," he told Reuters.

Competition from Established Players

Startups must also compete with a new version of the Canadair, which resumed production this year subject to safety approval, after an 11-year gap.

Deliveries of the DHC-515 have been delayed three years to 2028, but owner De Havilland Canada argues alternatives carry more risk. "It's a lot of years and a lot of engineering," said Neil Sweeney, its corporate affairs vice-president.

Political and Media Attention

Even so, Europe's aspiring water-bombers see a window of support as politicians debate firefighting capacity.

"What worries me is that in four weeks' time, nobody will talk about it, either media or politicians," Schmitt said.     

(Reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris, Giulia Segreti in Rome, Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Positive Aviation’s amphibious FF72 and land‑refill FF72‑T variants of the ATR‑72 promise 8–10 ton capacity, aiming for service by 2028 with backing from Bridger Aerospace and recent technical milestones ⸺ reception of float scoops (ladepeche.fr).
  • Kepplair Evolution’s multi‑role KEPPLAIR 72 conversion of the ATR‑72—supported by French government and regional funds—is entering prototype testing in 2026, with deliveries expected in 2027 and capacity around 7.5 tons (aerospace-valley.com).
  • HYNAERO’s Fregate‑F100 amphibious aircraft is being developed in partnership with Airbus, boasting a 10‑ton water load, 250 kt speed, and autonomy exceeding four hours, with concept validation funded and development ongoing toward a potential 2031‑32 operational date (hynaero.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Europe seeking new water bombers for wildfire response?
Europe needs new water bombers due to ageing Canadair fleets and rising wildfire threats, prompting startups to develop innovative aircraft.
What challenges face new firefighting aircraft projects in Europe?
Major challenges include securing funding, high R&D and certification costs, and long development times for new or converted planes.
Which European startups are developing water bombers?
Startups like Positive Aviation, Kepplair, and HYNAERO in France, and 19-01 Holding in Italy, are all working on water bomber projects.
How much does it cost to develop a new firefighting aircraft?
Entrepreneurs estimate development costs from tens of millions for conversions to around $1 billion or more for entirely new aircraft.
When are the first deliveries of new European water bombers expected?
Some firms target initial deliveries as early as next year, with others planning for further into the next decade, depending on funding and development.

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