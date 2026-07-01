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US LNG exports to Europe decline as Asia prices surge - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US LNG exports to Europe decline as Asia prices surge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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US LNG Exports to Europe Fall Below Half as Asia Attracts More Shipments

Shifting Global Demand for US LNG Exports

By Curtis Williams

Decline in European Share of US LNG Exports

HOUSTON, July 1 (Reuters) - For the first time in nearly two years, less than half of U.S. LNG exports last month went to Europe as stronger prices in Asia and record imports by Egypt diverted cargoes, according to preliminary ship-tracking data from LSEG.

The shift marks the first time since July 2024 that Europe has not taken the majority of monthly U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas. European buyers, who still need to refill storage ahead of the next winter season, have been waiting for better prices.

Asian and Egyptian Demand Drives Redirection

Asian Price Premiums and Market Impact

Asian spot prices traded at a premium to Europe last month, encouraging exporters to redirect shipments eastward. The Asian benchmark JKM averaged $17.33 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in June, compared with the European TTF benchmark at $13.19 per mmBtu, LSEG data showed.

Egypt’s Record Imports

Egyptian buyers, meanwhile, paid premiums of up to $1 per mmBtu over TTF-linked prices.

Supply Constraints and Arbitrage Opportunities

Supply constraints from the Middle East, linked to regional geopolitical tensions, and softer European demand widened the price gap and created arbitrage opportunities for U.S. exporters.

US LNG Export Volumes and Destinations

Overall Export Figures

Total U.S. LNG exports rose slightly to 10.6 million metric tons (MT) in June, despite the month having one fewer day than May. Output was supported by facilities, including those of Cheniere Energy and Freeport LNG, returning from planned maintenance.

Breakdown by Region

Europe

Of that total, 4.41 MT was shipped to Europe, or just under 42% of exports, down from 5.13 MT, or just over 50%, in May.

Asia

Shipments to Asia totaled 3.25 MT, or about 31% of exports, slightly below May levels, but significantly higher than earlier in 2026, according to LSEG data.

Egypt

Egypt emerged as a major buyer, importing a record 1.06 MT of U.S. LNG in June, accounting for nearly 10% of total exports, LSEG data showed.

Latin America

Exports to Latin America also rose to 0.96 MT as buyers replaced reduced supply from Trinidad and Tobago, where maintenance at Atlantic LNG facilities owned by Shell and BP cut output, LSEG data showed.

Other Destinations

About 0.73 MT of U.S. LNG was shipped without a fixed destination, with cargoes seeking buyers while at sea.

Additional single cargoes were sold to the United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Senegal.

Market Outlook and Analyst Insights

Analysts noted muted demand from Europe and said some traders have held back purchases amid expectations that global LNG supply could increase and help ease prices later this year.

"This backwardation in the forward curve means that traders are holding their ground and are currently purchasing very little gas," said Hans van Cleef, head of energy research at Eqolibrium. "The fear of paying too much prevails."

(Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston: Editing by Nathan Crooks and Paul Simao)

Key Takeaways

  • European share dipped to ~42% of U.S. LNG exports in June (4.41 MT of 10.6 MT), the lowest since July 2024, as Asia’s JKM at $17.33/mmBtu outpaced Europe’s TTF at $13.19/mmBtu (LSEG data)
  • Asia absorbed ~31% of exports (3.25 MT), while Egypt took a record ~1.06 MT (~10%) by paying up to $1/mmBtu over TTF; Latin American demand rose amid Trinidad & Tobago supply disruptions
  • Global LNG supply is expanding in 2026, potentially dampening prices later in the year, while Europe’s storage remains below-average and competition for U.S. cargoes intensifies

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US LNG exports to Europe decline in June?
US LNG exports to Europe declined due to higher prices in Asia and record LNG imports by Egypt, which diverted cargoes from Europe.
How did LNG prices in Asia compare to Europe last month?
In June, the Asian JKM benchmark averaged $17.33/mmBtu, while the European TTF was $13.19/mmBtu, making Asia more attractive for exporters.
Which countries increased LNG imports from the US in June?
Egypt imported a record 1.06 MT of US LNG, while exports to Latin America and Asia also saw gains.
What share of US LNG exports went to Europe in June?
Just under 42% of total US LNG exports went to Europe in June, down from over 50% in May.
What factors contributed to the shift in LNG export destinations?
Stronger Asian prices, Egypt's increased demand, Middle East supply constraints, and muted European purchasing contributed to the shift.

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