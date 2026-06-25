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EU governments adopt legislation to fulfil EU side of US trade deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU governments adopt legislation to fulfil EU side of US trade deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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EU Governments Pass Law to Meet Commitments of Trade Deal with US

EU Legislation Removes Import Duties on U.S. Goods

Background and Adoption of the Legislation

LUXEMBOURG, June 25 (Reuters) - European Union governments adopted on Thursday legislation to remove import duties on many U.S. goods, fulfilling the EU's side of a trade deal struck with U.S. President Donald Trump last year and avoiding renewed transatlantic trade conflict. 

European Parliament Approval

• The European Parliament last week approved the legislation by 440 votes in favour to 151 against, with 50 abstentions, almost 11 months after the framework agreement was struck.

Deadline and Implementation

• Trump threatened 'much higher' tariffs unless the EU took action by July 4. After adoption by the Council, the grouping of EU governments, on Thursday the EU is on track to meet that deadline. The legislation will take effect after publication in the EU official journal.

Key Provisions of the Trade Deal

Removal of Import Duties and Preferential Access

• Under the agreement, the EU agreed to remove import duties on U.S. industrial goods and provide preferential access to U.S. farm produce. It will also extend duty-free imports of U.S. lobster, a mini-deal struck with Trump during his first term as president.

Safeguards and Expiry

Expiration Date and Suspension Clauses

• The EU legislation expires at the end of 2029 and includes multiple safeguards that would allow the EU to suspend concessions if the United States breaches the trade deal's terms.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Legislation removes EU import duties on U.S. industrial goods and grants privileged access to U.S. agricultural and seafood products, including extended duty-free lobster imports
  • The deal includes strong safeguards: a sunset clause expiring at end‑2029, a safeguard mechanism against harmful import surges, and suspension provisions if U.S. tariffs breach agreed terms
  • EU moves to meet former President Trump’s July 4 deadline help diffuse a potential transatlantic trade conflict and stabilize the world’s largest trading relationship

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the new EU legislation?
The legislation removes import duties on many US goods, fulfilling the EU's side of the trade deal with the US.
When will the new EU trade legislation take effect?
The legislation will take effect after its publication in the EU official journal.
Which US products benefit from the EU's legislation?
US industrial goods, farm produce, and lobsters receive preferential or duty-free access under the deal.
How long will the EU trade legislation remain in force?
The legislation will remain in force until the end of 2029.
What safeguards are included in the EU legislation?
The legislation includes safeguards allowing the EU to suspend concessions if the US breaches the deal's terms.

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